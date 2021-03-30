A breakdown of the stimulus checks, university relief offered by the American Rescue Plan Act

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 into law March 11, making this round the first time adult dependents are eligible for the stimulus check.
The third round of stimulus checks is intended to provide additional funding to address the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in multiple sectors of American society.
About $40 billion of the $1.9 trillion relief plan will be going to colleges and universities. Institutions that receive this funding must spend at least half of it on emergency financial aid grants to students.
Earlier drafts of the legislation gave institutions the autonomy to choose which of their students should receive the grants. But the final bill did not include this provision. The decision now lies with the Department of Education and the Department of Justice as they continue to explore the legality of providing these grants to Dreamers and international students, according to The National Association of College and University Business Officers, a membership organization representing more than 1,900 colleges and universities across the country.
For individuals, the relief plan provides a $1,400 check per person.
Single people making less than $75,000, heads of household making less than $112,500 and married couples filing jointly making less than $150,000 are all qualified for stimulus checks.
Electrical engineering junior Cody Mitchell got the stimulus check because he makes less than $75,000.
Mitchell spent his check on living expenses and paying for bills. He is attending school full-time and does not work. He said the stimulus checks help him cope financially.
People making up to $80,000 will receive partial payments. Those with dependents will receive $1,400 per person, including college students and seniors claimed as dependents.
Zach Cousineau, cinematic arts graduate student, said he received all three rounds of the stimulus check. He spent his stimulus checks on bills, especially after the extreme winter storm, which doubled his electricity bill.
Cousineau saved what he could to prepare for any larger bills that might come in the future, he said.
The assumption with these checks is that people will spend the money almost immediately, creating consumer demand, political science professor Thomas Marshall said. This prevents the collapse of the “working class economy” as companies remain healthy in the short term and banks and large businesses don’t collapse.
Wealthier individuals who are not eligible for the stimulus check also benefited from it because their stock portfolios rose and business holdings increased, Marshall said.
“The American economy is pretty flush with cash right now from all of the stimulus plans,” he said.
The stimulus checks have been remarkably successful in the short term, but the question is whether the economy will be strong enough to make this round of checks last, he said.
For households who have already filed their income tax return for 2020, the IRS will use that information to determine eligibility and size of payments.
If a household hasn’t yet filed its taxes for 2020, the IRS will review records from 2019 to determine eligibility and size of payment. That includes those who used the “non-filer portal” for previous rounds of payments.
For tax returns with direct deposit or bank account information, the IRS will be able to send money electronically. If the Treasury cannot determine a bank account for a household, paper checks or debit cards will be sent.
Payment status can be tracked here.
