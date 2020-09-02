A breakdown of the progress UTA has made toward its eight diversity and inclusivity initiatives

UTA’s new diversity and inclusivity initiatives are starting to take form on campus.
First unveiled in an Office of the President email July 9, interim President Teik Lim said each of the eight initiatives was developed with feedback from faculty, staff, students and alumni.
Here is a breakdown of the university’s progress toward completing each of the eight initiatives.
Recruitment of vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Former UTA President Jim Spaniolo will chair a search committee to recruit a new vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
The search committee is in the process of scheduling its first meeting Sept. 10 at 2 p.m, said Michele Bobadilla, assistant provost for Hispanic student success and committee member.
It is premature to discuss the details of the search process until the committee has its first meeting, Spaniolo said.
“This is a unique opportunity to recruit a new member of the university’s leadership who will serve as catalyst, champion and collaborator for transformational progress at UT Arlington,” he said.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee
Debra Woody, associate professor of social work, and Bobadilla will co-chair the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee composed of 43 faculty and staff members from schools, colleges and divisions across campus.
The committee held its first meeting Aug. 12 and consists of five subcommittees including student engagement, faculty concerns, staff concerns, diversity programming and communications and marketing, Bobadilla said.
During the first meeting, members consisting of representatives selected or nominated by their individual colleges and/or departments discussed shared visions and values with the interim president of what they would like to see happen at UTA, Bobadilla said.
Subcommittee members will be given assignments from Bobadilla and Woody based on their preference and where their major interests lie. Members will then be placed as either chair or co-chair, and their length of service will be determined within the subcommittee.
“Change is not always easy, but change is necessary,” she said. “Right now [is] the time when we need to leverage all of our resources and pull together to make our environment much more inclusive and welcoming to everyone.”
Faculty and staff diversity
The Division of Faculty Affairs, Office of Legal Affairs and Office of Human Resources are leading the development of a universitywide plan to enhance the recruiting, retention and promotion of underrepresented faculty and staff, with input from deans and vice presidents across campus. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee will also provide input.
The initiative’s goal will fall under the new Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and will be led by the yet to be selected vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, chief communications officer Joe Carpenter said in an email.
The vice president of this office will develop a cohesive campus vision and advance a culture of assessment and evaluation programs and events that promote diversity, equity and inclusion, he said.
Scholarship opportunities
UTA designated $25 million in scholarships over the next five years beginning fall 2021 to assist the university with combating racism and encourage diversity and inclusion on campus. The funds also help address financial concerns of first-generation, low-income and high-achieving college students facing challenges in the wake of COVID-19.
Scholarship distributions will be broken down to $5 million per year for five years, said Troy Johnson, vice president of Enrollment Management, in a July 14 Shorthorn article. Adjustments may be made depending on fundraising and donations, and support from philanthropic and institutional funds will be leveraged for these future scholarships.
The university plans to award the scholarships based on student profiles who demonstrate that they have the academic credentials to be eligible, Johnson said. The scholarships will be aimed toward in-state residents, but details on if they’ll also be available to out-of-state residents are still being determined.
Between now and fall 2021, the university will plan out further details and information as discussions regarding the scholarships are still in the planning phase.
Professional development
Human Resources is implementing diversity and inclusion training for all faculty and staff. Training will address implicit bias, microaggressions, upstander to bystander, creating welcoming diverse environments, cultural competence and cultural conflicts.
While still in its initial stages, training began in July and is being conducted online through webinars, workshops, published resources and group discussions, Carpenter said.
Internal university experts with experience on the subject matter as well as external consultants with expertise in diversity, equity and inclusion are implementing the ongoing training, he said.
Student courses
The incorporation of curriculum based on identity, privilege, bias and oppression is available for new students this fall.
An enhanced curriculum focused on social justice and equity developed by a task force formed with membership across the university will be delivered to all new students beginning in the spring.
The courses will be delivered online, in person and in a hybrid setting, and there is a set curriculum all courses will follow, said Melanie Johnson, task force member and Multicultural Affairs director, in an email.
The enhanced curriculum will be regularly reviewed and improved for future semesters.
The courses are a foundation that produces a statement that no matter what someone looks like or where they come from, they are welcome at UTA, Johnson said.
This fall semester will focus on identity and bias by discussing how students’ personal identities play a role in how they navigate UTA and life, she said. Students will also take a deeper look at biases, stereotypes and microaggressions that are possibly unchecked and can have detrimental effects on others and themselves.
“Having these classes when students first get here says, ‘We are happy you are who you are, and we want you to be successful being your authentic self,’” she said.
UTA Police Department
The UTA Police Department is reviewing departmental policies to ensure they are aligned with the core values of the university and free from unfairness and bias. Officers will receive additional training in diversity, racial profiling and implicit bias during the upcoming fall and spring semesters.
The department continues to train employees in areas including cultural diversity, implicit bias, bias-based profiling and mental health, said Jay Tillerson, UTA Police assistant chief, in an email.
“Following recent events involving policing and racial justice across the United States, we have had ongoing conversations about social justice,” Tillerson said. “We have reviewed our existing policies and training to ensure officers and staff are well-trained and representing our university values.”
The department has critiqued previous community engagement for improvement, he said.
Multicultural Affairs
A staff position in the Office of Multicultural Affairs has been filed to focus on expanding the Maverick Advantage program and support services for UTA’s diverse student population.
The hiring process for the position resumed by conducting virtual interviews with potential candidates at the request of the interim president, Johnson said. The position was originally posted at the beginning of the year, but its search was put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Maverick Advantage program is about learning beyond the classroom and giving students that initiative and push to become active citizens even after leaving UTA, she said.
