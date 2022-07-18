988 hotline to increase accessibility for people experiencing mental health crises

People experiencing mental health crises can now simply call or text a three-digit line, 988, to reach out for help.
The hotline became active July 16, connecting people across the U.S. experiencing a mental health crisis with a professional and localized mental health resources 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, is a network of more than 200 state and local call centers supported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The previous 10-digit number, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), will work alongside 988, so people can contact either to reach the Lifeline. Calls to the 10-digit number will be routed to 988. The call will get routed to one of 16 backup centers nationwide if a local crisis center cannot immediately respond.
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline has a Spanish line that can be reached at 1-888-628-9454 and also provides a tele-interpreter service to crisis centers, supporting over 150 languages.
The triple-digit number is modeled after 911, which many people experiencing mental crises would use. However, 911 often leads to interactions with police officers who are not trained in mental health, said Benjamin Miller, psychologist and president of Well Being Trust – a philanthropy dedicated to mental, social and spiritual health, to NPR last Saturday.
In 2020, Congress designated the new 988 number to be operated through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, according to a press release by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration last year. The easy-to-remember three-digit number will strengthen the connection between people and life-saving services.
Then, the Biden-Harris administration increased federal investments in the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in January 2021 from $24 million to $432 million. $105 million in grant funding was distributed to states and territories toward improving response rates, increasing capacity for future demand and ensuring calls initiated in states or territories are first routed to local, regional or state crisis call centers.
“988 is more than a number, it is a message: we’re there for you. Through this and other actions, we are treating mental health as a priority and putting crisis care in reach for more Americans,” said Xavier Becerra, U.S. Health and Human Services secretary, in a press release.
In 2019, the Federal Communications Commission proposed the 988 hotline to Congress for individuals to connect to suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The commission then adopted rules designating 988 for this purpose in July 2020. Last November, a texting feature was added to the 988 service.
“All across our country, people are hurting. They need help. The good news is that getting that help just got a lot easier. Starting [July 15], 988 will be available nationwide for individuals in crisis, and their loved ones, to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline more easily,” said Jessica Rosenworcel, Federal Communications Commission chairwoman, in a press release.
The Lifeline centers in Texas handled only 59,800 of more than 148,000 calls from Texas in 2021, according to Dallas Morning News reporting on the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Texas data. The alliance expects the state to receive 487,000 contacts within the inaugural year of the 988 implementations.
Nationwide, the Lifeline received 3.6 million calls, chats and texts last year. The number is expected to at least double within the first full year of 988, according to the press release.
