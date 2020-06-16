9 Texas mayors request authority to enforce the use of face masks in letter to Gov. Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott stated Wednesday that local authorities can require businesses and stores to enforce regulations requiring the use of face masks.
According to phase three of Abbott’s executive order to reopen the state, “individuals are encouraged to wear appropriate face coverings, but no jurisdiction can impose a civil or criminal penalty for failure to wear a face covering.” However, it states businesses can impose additional “hygiene” measures for customers to follow.
This comes after nine mayors across the state of Texas signed a letter addressed to Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday requesting authority to enforce that individuals wear face masks as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to grow.
The letter requests allowance for local authorities to set rules and regulations in public venues where social distancing is difficult to maintain. The letter states that it is important to reopen the economy, but it is also necessary to take precautions against a possible increase in cases.
“That’s why we are writing to you today about one of the best ways to keep businesses open and people safe from COVID-19: the wearing of facemasks,” the letter stated. “This one step could prove to be the most effective way to prevent the transmission of this disease.”
Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson were among the nine that signed the letter.
The letter states that numerous people are not wearing masks despite scientific evidence that indicates face coverings prevent the spread of the virus.
“We think you would agree that a healthy economy starts with healthy people,” the letter stated.
During a press conference Tuesday, Abbott said Texas is at a point where it is coexisting with COVID-19, and the state can maintain the health of the community and the ability to reopen the economy if everyone follows safety measures.
“There are three strategies that everyone can use that will go a long way to slowing and reducing the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said. “One is to wear masks, two is to use frequent hand sanitizing and three is to maintain these safe distancing practices.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, Abbott said there are 2,622 cases reported and 2,518 individuals who tested positive and are currently hospitalized in Texas.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released two online resources to help individuals make well-informed decisions about going out and gathering with others.
