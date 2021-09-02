87th Texas Legislature passes controversial Texas Heartbeat Act

The Texas State Capitol pictured April 17 in Austin. 

 File photo / Elias Valverde II

Six hundred and sixty-six new bills took effect Wednesday after the Texas Legislature’s 87th Legislative Regular Session. Senate Bill 8, known as the Texas Heartbeat Act, was among them.

The bill bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. The only exception is if a physician believes there is a medical emergency.

The bill allows any person, other than an officer or employee of a state or government entity, to bring civil action against someone involved with the performance of an abortion. This includes someone who performs the abortion as well as paying or reimbursing the cost of the abortion, or intends to do so.

If an individual wins their civil case, they would be awarded no less than $10,000 for every abortion the defendant performed or aided in performing.

President Joe Biden described Senate Bill 8 as extreme and said it will significantly impair women’s access to healthcare. Biden said it is likely to affect people of color and individuals with low income.

"My administration is deeply committed to the constitutional right established in Roe v. Wade nearly five decades ago and will protect and defend that right," he said.

