87th Texas Legislature passes controversial Texas Heartbeat Act

Six hundred and sixty-six new bills took effect Wednesday after the Texas Legislature’s 87th Legislative Regular Session. Senate Bill 8, known as the Texas Heartbeat Act, was among them.
The bill bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. The only exception is if a physician believes there is a medical emergency.
The bill allows any person, other than an officer or employee of a state or government entity, to bring civil action against someone involved with the performance of an abortion. This includes someone who performs the abortion as well as paying or reimbursing the cost of the abortion, or intends to do so.
If an individual wins their civil case, they would be awarded no less than $10,000 for every abortion the defendant performed or aided in performing.
President Joe Biden described Senate Bill 8 as extreme and said it will significantly impair women’s access to healthcare. Biden said it is likely to affect people of color and individuals with low income.
"My administration is deeply committed to the constitutional right established in Roe v. Wade nearly five decades ago and will protect and defend that right," he said.
@WolfIsaly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.