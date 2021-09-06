85-year-old Tillie Burgin, Mission Arlington director, continues to help those in need

At 85 years old, Mission Arlington Director Tillie Burgin still drives a shift-gear box truck when she helps people.
Tillie returned to her hometown, Arlington, when her son, Rick Burgin, needed medical treatment for a parasite in his brain after spending 10 years in South Korea doing missionary work. She started Mission Arlington in 1986 to visit people’s apartments and help them spiritually, physically and emotionally through Bible studies and counseling.
“If you do missions in Korea, why can't you do missions in Arlington? So we went back,” she said.
Mission Arlington has been running for 35 years, and Tillie has seen people who were helped 10 years ago come back and volunteer, she said. Arlington resident Leila Magill has been a volunteer at Mission Arlington for 18 years and considers Tillie one of her dear friends, she said.
“She's just truly a godly woman, and she walks the talk, and she's just so full of grace and love for everybody,” Magilll said. “She's an amazing person to be around and to know.”
Tillie is full of humbleness, love and care for other people while also being a good leader, she said.
Jim Burgin, Mission Arlington communications person and pastor, loves Tillie like his mother. As the director, she’s focused and passionate, he said.
“She's the hardest worker here,” Jim said. “It's tough to keep up with her.”
Tillie is always active and on the go, he said. She arrives at the nonprofit at 3:30 a.m. and goes home around 9 p.m. every day for the past 35 years.
“[She] loves people, makes this always about our faith and our purpose, never about herself,” he said. “And so, I have a lot of high regard for who she is and how she leads.”
