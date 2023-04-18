 Skip to main content
57th annual Webb Lecture to shed light on LGBTQ+ history in the American Southwest

The History Department will present UTA’s 57th annual Webb Lecture series, titled “LGBTQ+ History in the American West and Southwest,” on Wednesday and Thursday in the University Center’s Red River and Concho room.

The Webb Lectures is an annual series named in memory of the late Walter Prescott Webb, one of the 20th century’s most prominent and influential historians, according to the department’s website. The series features guest scholars, each focusing on a different theme.

A committee in the department chooses themes from proposals submitted, choosing something they think would be valuable, said Stephanie Cole, History Department interim chair and lecture co-organizer. She said there’s been a lot of new work done on LGBTQ+ history, but not a lot of volume to highlight the topic’s progress.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, there will be a panel discussion titled “Lawrence v. Texas to Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization: LGBTQ+ Rights, Past, Present and Future” presented by guest scholars Wesley Phelps from the University of North Texas and Jennifer Holland from the University of Oklahoma.

The panel will platform discussion on the impact of recent changes in constitutional law regarding women’s health, highlighting the cases that led to the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade and eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion in 2022.

Thursday will include four different lecture topics, taking place over the course of the day at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The 9:30 a.m. lecture, “Memorializing Willa Cather in Cold War Nebraska,” will be led by guest speaker Melissa Homestead from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and will discuss early-20th century lesbian novelist Willa Cather.

The 11 a.m. lecture, "Returning to the Circle: Two-Spirit People and the HIV/AIDS Pandemic," will be led by guest speaker Gregory Smithers from Virginia Commonwealth University.

The 2 p.m. lecture, "Lavender Desert: The History of Multi-racial Queer Nightlife in Texas's Borderlands," will discuss the places that people could visit in El Paso at the turn of the 20th century when homosexuality was criminalized. This will be led by guest speaker Kris Klein Hernández from Connecticut College.

The concluding 3:30 p.m. lecture, "Riding the Rainbow Frontier: Queer Cowfolx and the Gay Rodeo,'' will be led by guest speaker Elyssa Ford from Northwest Missouri State University and discuss a rodeo developed for gay participants in the 1970s.

