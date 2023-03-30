46th International Week to begin Monday, celebrating culture from across the world

The Department of Global Engagement and the Office of International Education is hosting International Week from April 3 to 7.
The week is one UTA’s longest running events and celebrates culture alongside student organizations. This year marks the 46th International Week in UTA history. Here is a breakdown of the week’s events.
Workshop: Developing a Global Maverick Perspective
The Department of Global Engagement is hosting a workshop on developing intercultural skills and adopting a global perspective in the workplace. Global Engagement director Adam Sichta and department coordinator Gabe Hall will be presenting.
The event takes place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 3 in the University Center’s Concho Room.
Participants will learn about intercultural frameworks, the impact of cultural differences and identify ways to create learning spaces that are accessible.
International Food Fair
The fair will feature cultural student organizations selling dishes that represent their culture and countries. Attendees can grab a quick bite to eat 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 4 on the UC Mall.
Karaoke Night
Attendees can sing their heart out to music from across the world while enjoying popcorn from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. April 4 at the Bluebonnet Ballroom. The event is a collaboration between EXCEL Campus Activities and the Department of Global Engagement.
Global Grounds
The Office of International Education’s longest and most popular event allows students to enjoy free coffee, chai, snacks and music. It takes place every Thursday during the fall and spring semesters.
During International Week, the event will be joined by other student organizations to inform attendees about their organization and culture. Students can bring beverages or snacks along with fun activities. The event takes place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. April 6 in the Palo Duro Lounge.
Global Extravaganza Showcase
To end the week, cultural student organizations will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. April 7 at the Bluebonnet Ballroom.
Performance categories include contemporary large and small groups, and traditional large and small groups. Winners will receive $250 for each category.
@MandyHuynh12
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.