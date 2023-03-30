 Skip to main content
46th International Week to begin Monday, celebrating culture from across the world

Sakshi Shrestha, business administration sophomore, right, and Mirage Nepal, health and information systems senior, dance at the Global Extravaganza event April 5 in the Bluebonnet Ballroom.

The Department of Global Engagement and the Office of International Education is hosting International Week from April 3 to 7.

The week is one UTA’s longest running events and celebrates culture alongside student organizations. This year marks the 46th International Week in UTA history. Here is a breakdown of the week’s events.

Workshop: Developing a Global Maverick Perspective

The Department of Global Engagement is hosting a workshop on developing intercultural skills and adopting a global perspective in the workplace. Global Engagement director Adam Sichta and department coordinator Gabe Hall will be presenting.

The event takes place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 3 in the University Center’s Concho Room.

Participants will learn about intercultural frameworks, the impact of cultural differences and identify ways to create learning spaces that are accessible.

International Food Fair

The fair will feature cultural student organizations selling dishes that represent their culture and countries. Attendees can grab a quick bite to eat 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 4 on the UC Mall.

Karaoke Night

Attendees can sing their heart out to music from across the world while enjoying popcorn from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. April 4 at the Bluebonnet Ballroom. The event is a collaboration between EXCEL Campus Activities and the Department of Global Engagement.

Global Grounds

The Office of International Education’s longest and most popular event allows students to enjoy free coffee, chai, snacks and music. It takes place every Thursday during the fall and spring semesters.

During International Week, the event will be joined by other student organizations to inform attendees about their organization and culture. Students can bring beverages or snacks along with fun activities. The event takes place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. April 6 in the Palo Duro Lounge.

Global Extravaganza Showcase

To end the week, cultural student organizations will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. April 7 at the Bluebonnet Ballroom.

Performance categories include contemporary large and small groups, and traditional large and small groups. Winners will receive $250 for each category.

@MandyHuynh12

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

