2022 Medical Humanities Symposium educates students on patient-centered care

Mavericks for Medical Humanities and UTA faculty hosted the 2022 Medical Humanities Symposium on the Central Library’s sixth floor.
Thursday's event was for students pursuing the medical field and aims to enlighten prospective health care workers on patient-centered care, said Arinze Awagu, biology graduate student and Mavericks for Medical Humanities event director.
The symposium held three sessions: Research in Medical Humanities, Ethics and Empathetic Communication and Connecting Courses with the Community, Awagu said.
Public health senior Noah Puente attended the second session and learned how to meet a patient and where they are within their treatment and care, he said. The speakers were engaging and broke down the concept of empathy.
Claudia DeShay, retired medical humanities professional, presented on empathetic communication. She said she believes that in any career, being open to learning, understanding and caring creates less confusion in the world.
For each session, guest speakers delivered presentations and conducted workshops with students on future career practices.
The symposium also hosted live music, showcased art, and the editors of Stimulus: A Medical Humanities Journal, a journal started by UTA’s Medical Humanities program, unveiled the second volume cover during the event
Amal Eltahir Ali, biology junior and editor of the journal, said she believes modern health care lacks an emotional component.
The event allows for students to learn more about patient involvement, depth and empathy, Eltahir Ali said.
“At this point, medicine is about people,” DeShay said. “It's about humans. We're not treating robots, we're treating humans, and so we need to address the humanity of the people that we're treating.”
@ChahalMallika
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.