Early voting results for Texas’ primary runoff election will be updated every 30 to 45 minutes.
Runoff primaries are held when a single candidate doesn’t earn 50% of the vote in the March primary.
This election will determine the Democratic and Republican candidates for the November ballot.
The Shorthorn is compiling the results below.
Democratic Party
U.S. Senate
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|
|Mary “MJ” Hegar
|498,180
|52.13%
|
|Royce West
|457,555
|47.87%
|
U.S. Representative, District 24
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|
|Kim Olson
|13,079
|39.6%
|
|Candace Valenzuela
|19,950
|60.4%
|
Railroad Commissioner
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|
|Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo
|353,399
|38.05%
|
|Chrysta Castañeda
|575,460
|61.95%
|
Tarrant County Constable, Precinct 5
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|
|Pedro “Pete” Munoz
|2,235
|64.30%
|
|John Wright
|1,241
|35.70%
|
Republican Party
Justice, Second Court of Appeals District, Place 7
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|
|Elizabeth Beach
|27,125
|35.88%
|
|Brian Walker
|48,464
|64.12%
|
Precinct Chair, Precinct 3390
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|
|Jonathan Grummer
|62
|38.75%
|
|John Brieger
|98
|61.25%
|
