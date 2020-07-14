election

Early voting results for Texas’ primary runoff election will be updated every 30 to 45 minutes.

Runoff primaries are held when a single candidate doesn’t earn 50% of the vote in the March primary.

This election will determine the Democratic and Republican candidates for the November ballot.

The Shorthorn is compiling the results below.

Democratic Party

U.S. Senate 

Candidates Vote Pct.
Mary “MJ” Hegar 498,180 52.13%
Royce West 457,555 47.87%

U.S. Representative, District 24

Candidates Vote Pct.
Kim Olson 13,079 39.6%
Candace Valenzuela 19,950 60.4%

Railroad Commissioner

Candidates Vote Pct.
Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo 353,399 38.05%
Chrysta Castañeda 575,460 61.95%

Tarrant County Constable, Precinct 5

Candidates Vote Pct.
Pedro “Pete” Munoz 2,235 64.30%
John Wright 1,241 35.70%

Republican Party

Justice, Second Court of Appeals District, Place 7

Candidates Vote Pct.
Elizabeth Beach 27,125 35.88%
Brian Walker 48,464 64.12%

Precinct Chair, Precinct 3390

Candidates Vote Pct.
Jonathan Grummer 62 38.75%
John Brieger 98 61.25%
