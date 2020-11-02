2020 Election results

President and Vice President of the United States

Candidates Vote Pct.
Donald Trump/Michael Pence 66,500,921 48.4%
Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris 68,775,606 50%
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen 1,564,353 1.1%
Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker 312,780 0.2%

 U.S. Senator

Candidates Vote Pct.
John Cornyn 5,879,587 53.78%
Mary “MJ” Hegar 4,768,146 43.61%
Kerry Douglas McKennon 205,370 1.88%
David Collins 79,357 0.73%
City of Arlington

City of Arlington Special Election: City of Arlington Proposition A

Position Vote Pct.
For 70,973 55.18%
Against 57,645 44.82%

Arlington Independent School District Special Election: AISD Proposition A

Position Vote Pct.
For 57,732 50.08%
Against 57,558 49.92%

Councilmember, District 1

Candidates Vote Pct.
Helen Moise (Incumbent) 14,177 66.87%
J.J. Fenceroy 7,025 33.13%

Councilmember, District 2

Candidates Vote Pct.
Jo Anna Cardoza 13,116 45.94%
Raul Gonzalez 15,435 54.06%

Councilmember, District 6

Candidates Vote Pct.
John Hibbs 53,263 49.09%
Ruby Faye Woolridge 55,234 50.91%

Councilmember, District 7

Candidates Vote Pct.
Antoine Lane 19,968 20.37%
Hunter Crow 14,516 14.81%
Victoria Farrar-Myers (Incumbent) 46,539 47.47%
Chris “Dobi” Dobson 17,023 17.36%
Tarrant County Elections

United States Representative, District 6

Candidates Vote Pct.
Ron Wright 176,243 52.94%
Stephen Daniel 145,847 43.81%
Melanie A. Black 10,812 3.25%

Railroad Commissioner

Candidates Vote Pct.
James “Jim” Wright 5,752,810 53.28%
Chrysta Castañeda 4,676,109 43.3%
Matt Sterett 242,994 2.25%
Katija “Kat” Gruene 126,365 1.17%

Chief Justice, Texas Supreme Court

Candidates Vote Pct.
Nathan Hecht 5,748,976 53.25%
Amy Clark Meachum 4,775,655 44.23%
Mark Ash 271,980 2.52%

Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 6 (unexpired term)

Candidates Vote Pct.
Jane Bland 5,967,172 55.5%
Kathy Cheng 4,785,302 44.5%

Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 7

Candidates Vote Pct.
Jeff Boyd 5,765,002 53.79%
Staci Williams 4,700,415 43.86%
William Bryan Strange III 251,990 2.35%

Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 8

Candidates Vote Pct.
Brett Busby 5,769,572 53.63%
Gisela Triana 4,708,439 43.77%
Tom Oxford 280,386 2.61%

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Candidates Vote Pct.
Bert Richardson 5,874,254 54.8%
Elizabeth Davis Frizell 4,845,677 45.2%

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Candidates Vote Pct.
Kevin Patrick Yeary 5,893,297 55.08%
Tina Clinton 4,806,372 44.92%

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

Candidates Vote Pct.
David Newell 5,933,707 55.54%
Brandon Birmingham 4,749,306 44.46%

State Representative, District 94

Candidates Vote Pct.
Tony Tinderholt 37,324 51.05%
Alisa Simmons 33,470 45.78%
Jessica Pallett 2,321 3.17%

State Representative, District 93

Candidates Vote Pct.
Matt Krause 44,953 54.71%
Lydia Bean 44,953 45.29%

Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 2

Candidates Vote Pct.
Dana Womack 1,021,233 100%

Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 6 (unexpired term)

Candidates Vote Pct.
Mike Wallach 832,867 59.41%
Delonia Watson 569,098 40.59%

Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 7

Candidates Vote Pct.
Brian Walker 1,010,444 100%

District Judge, 17th Judicial District

Candidates Vote Pct.
Melody Wilkinson 1,010,444 100%

District Judge, 48th Judicial District

Candidates Vote Pct.
David Evans 1,010,444 53.13%
Lawrence Meyers 364,982 46.87%

District Judge, 67th Judicial District

Candidates Vote Pct.
Don Cosby 413,190 53.16%
Matthew Hegeman 364,032 46.84%

District Judge, 96th Judicial District

Candidates Vote Pct.
Pat Gallagher 417,292 53.68%
Tim Brandenburg 360,049 53.68%

District Judge, 153rd Judicial District

Candidates Vote Pct.
Susan McCoy 417,330 53.6%
Alisha Darden 361,200 46.4%

District Judge, 213th Judicial District

Candidates Vote Pct.
Chris Wolfe 415,011 53.38%
Lakesha Smith 362,426 46.62%

District Judge, 342nd Judicial District

Candidates Vote Pct.
Kimberly Fitzpatrick 416,065 53.57%
Valerie Baston 360,568 46.43%

District Judge, 348th Judicial District

Candidates Vote Pct.
Megan Fahey 414,787 53.42%
Maryellen Hicks 361,628 46.58%

District Judge, 352nd Judicial District

Candidates Vote Pct.
Josh Burgess 419,423 54.12%
Olyn Poole 355,520 45.88%

District Judge, 360th Judicial District

Candidates Vote Pct.
Patricia Baca Bennett 412,926 53.24%
Michael Munoz 362,643 46.76%

District Judge, 396th Judicial District

Candidates Vote Pct.
George Gallagher 518,784 100%

Criminal District Judge, Court No. 2

Candidates Vote Pct.
Wayne Salvant 406,904 52.42%
Karen Williams 369,334 47.58%

Sheriff

Candidates Vote Pct.
Bill E. Waybourn 413,286 52.87%
Vance Keyes 368,471 47.13%

County Tax Assessor-Collector

Candidates Vote Pct.
Wendy Burgess 435,944 55.65%
Ollie Boss Anderson 347,411 44.35%

County Constable, Precinct 2

Candidates Vote Pct.
David Woodruff 33,572 48.96%
Robert McGinty 34,996 51.04%
