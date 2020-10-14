2020 census data collection to end Thursday following Supreme Court ruling

Thursday is the last day to fill out the 2020 census, according to a Census Bureau statement released Tuesday.
This comes after the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to intervene so President Donald Trump could get the census report by the statutory deadline, Dec. 31. The court ruled on Tuesday to allow 2020 census data collection to end early versus the original end date of Oct. 31.
The census is taken every 10 years, and results help determine where funding should go in a community such as hospitals, fire departments and school lunch programs. It will also be used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
Census results will also affect highway planning, grants for teachers and special education.
Internet self-response will be available across the country Thursday through 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time and Friday through 5:59 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Phone response will carry on with its schedule Thursday. Paper responses must be postmarked by Thursday.
Nonresponse follow-up census takers will continue to resolve nonresponding addresses through the end of Thursday.
The Census Bureau also offers a callback option to better accommodate respondents' schedules during busy periods.
Respondents can respond to the 2020 census here or visit its website for more information.
@Chongyang206
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.