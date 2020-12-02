Two UTA faculty members were awarded $149,136 through the Nursing Innovation Grant Program from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
The grant program aims to combat a nationwide shortage of nurses by creating innovative programs and activities, according to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board website. This year’s awards also aim to support programs that have been impacted by COVID-19.
Meagan Rogers, undergraduate nursing associate chair, and Jennifer Roye, simulation and technology assistant dean, plan to use the funding to purchase eight new telepresence robots and new simulation mannequins, and to develop a new curriculum to train students and faculty for the new technology.
“The telepresence robot allows us to take learning where it hasn’t been before,” Rogers said.
The robots are essentially Wi-Fi-enabled tablets mounted to a wheeled chassis, and they can serve many functions for both nursing students and health care workers in the field.
Through telepresence, students can log in to and pilot the robots from home, which enables the students to communicate with faculty and patients in real time. The students can then practice skills such as checking medical history, medication compliance and conducting physicals remotely, Roye said.
This means that students can participate in clinical experiences and simulations at the Smart Hospital without physically entering the building. The Smart Hospital is a clinical simulation educational facility that is experienced in teaching with both simulation and online education.
The ability to be virtually present also allows students to gain access to facilities that, due to COVID-19 restrictions, they would not be able to otherwise, Roye said.
Rogers pointed out that the applications of telepresence go beyond the classroom.
“One of the things that the pandemic has just brought out into the forefront as a public health crisis is access to high-quality health care to those living in small rural communities,” Rogers said.
Roye gave the example of a patient from a rural community that may be suspected of having a stroke. Previously, if there was not a neurologist on site, this would mean that the patient would have to drive for hours to see the correct specialist. With telemedicine, a neurologist from a metropolitan area could log in and consult the patient remotely.
In addition to the telepresence robots, Rogers and Roye plan to add more Laerdal Task Trainers, which are mannequins that can simulate multiple skills, to the Smart Hospital.
These are compact versions of the full-sized mannequins found in the Smart Hospital that can speak, sweat and even simulate childbirth. The smaller mannequins allow students to use them to practice if they cannot come to campus or a clinical site, Roye said.
Roye believes these innovations are timely in the face of COVID-19 and that they have the potential to reinforce concepts and techniques that would normally be practiced in person.
Nursing senior Lisa Stuart said she was impressed with the transition to online clinicals after the onset of COVID-19, and she is excited about the possibilities telehealth brings.
“I think it’s the way of the future,” Stuart said. “It saves time, and it saves exposure to doctors, nurses and fellow patients that are in the facility.”
While telemedicine may have been given a jump-start in the age of COVID-19, Rogers believes that it will last long after we receive a vaccine.
“The concept of telehealth really transcends just education in this context,” Rogers said. “We believe that our nurses, once they finish our program, will likely be encountering telehealth in some way or another for years to come.”
