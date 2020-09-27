Arlington residents can expect two cold fronts and lower temperatures this week.
The first cold front will come Sunday night, bringing cooler weather throughout early parts of the week, said David Bonnette, National Weather Service meteorologist. Monday, the high should only reach the mid-70s.
Temperatures will gradually rise midweek until a second cold front comes on Thursday into Friday, he said. The second cold front will be milder than Sunday night’s.
Bonnette said the weekend temperatures are expected to be normal.
“The weekend is actually taking shape to be pretty alright,” he said. “Temperatures right near normal, in the low mid-80s, and overnight lows in the low 60s. So it should be another pretty good weekend.”
The local National Weather Service office issued a wind advisory running from 9 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday. Bonette said they are expecting 15 to 25 mph wind, with gusts possibly reaching up to 40 mph.
