100 years of history, the School of Social Work prepares to move out of its historic building

With UTA’s School of Social Work moving into its new building in spring 2023, the old building’s history dates back to the late 1950s.
The program arrived at a time when Texas needed thousands of social workers, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. In the 1960s, the state only had two social work schools, and neither was in North Texas.
UTA’s School Of Social Work was founded through community advocacy and lobbying from the Community Council of Greater Dallas, the National Council of Jewish Women Greater Dallas, the Junior League of Dallas and the Women’s Council of Dallas County.
The Social Work building was built in 1922 and originally belonged to Arlington Independent School District, according to the city of Arlington’s website. It was used as a high school but was sold to UTA in 1968. Additionally, the building was used as a therapy clinic for the UTA and Arlington community.
The School of Social Work’s history at UTA began in 1967 when only the Masters of Science in Social Work program was offered. The school admitted its first class in 1968, and the Bachelor of Social Work degree was founded under the guidance of the Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Social Work in 1979. The graduate and undergraduate programs combined into a singular administrative and academic unit entitled the School of Social Work on Sept. 1, 1991.
In the late 1950s, the Council Of Greater Dallas community members conducted surveys for the School of Social Work in the North Texas area. The Council found that there were low enrollment numbers per 100,000 residents. A large-scale social program under the rubric of President Lyndon Johnson's Great Society and its War on Poverty in the 1960s drove the demand for trained social workers.
In 1967, the Metroplex had 550 recognized social work positions and 130 field positions. The Community Council Of Greater Dallas led the charge and worked to involve community leaders and local organizations to lobby elected officials and state legislatures to appropriate funds to establish the school. The legislation was passed to establish the school that May.
In the fall of 1968, 26 students enrolled in the first master's of science and social work program were greeted by eight full-time faculty in Trimble Hall and the Central Library.
The program now has a student body of about 2,014 students and offers four degree programs, including a Bachelor of Social Work, a Bachelor of Science in Substance Use and Treatment, a Master of Social Work and a doctorate in social work.
The School of Social Work seeks to educate leaders to create community partnerships to promote a just society. The school aims to promote high standards of integrity in research, teaching and service and to develop collaborative, scholarly and educational opportunities for students and the community.
Former UTA President Vistasp Karbhari spoke to the 86th Texas Legislature on Feb. 14, 2019, to advocate for funding for a new social work building, stating the current building is failing, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
According to the UT System Board of Regents agenda on Sept. 6, 2018, in addition to the problems that come with an aging facility, the building has “facility code deficiencies as well as fire and life safety issues that are not feasible to address.”
Darlene Santee, manager for the Office of Admissions and Recruitment in the School of Social Work, said she has seen the building undergo many changes since she attended the school's master's program in the ’90s.
Santee said her graduating class was told they would get the old bookstore, which is now Mission Arlington, as the new School of Social Work building. Then, they were told they would get the building across Cooper Street, which is now the campus nanotech lab, and finally, the Southwestern Bell building.
As a recruitment manager, she says she is excited about the new building because she can understand how the deterioration of the building may cause displeasure for students when they come in and for her when she travels to other schools and views their premises.
She travels statewide and nationally to conferences, and when she’s in a city, she generally tries to go and see its university, Santee said. She said these universities have nicer buildings than UTA’s.
Valerie Hill, communications specialist for the School of Social Work, said sometimes it's hard to host speakers from the community for students because the current building needs more space.
Social work professor Regina Praetorius said the current building is not built to meet the School of Social Work’s needs.
“I've been here 17 years, and the building, I mean, I'm sorry to say it, but the building has really become an obstacle to optimal practice,” Praetorius said. “Even teaching in our classrooms, we do a lot of work where students are getting in groups or in pairs to practice their skills, and in some of the classrooms, you can’t even really move like that.”
She said the construction of the new building has been intentional because of the structural failures of the current building. It is highly anticipated because the building is suited to their needs and respects their future as opposed to the current one.
“There's just so many things that I think we've really been intentional about the new building,” Praetorius said. We were very focused on accessibility and very focused on being trauma-informed. There's a lot of things in this building that are not good for people who have traumatic experiences.”
A highlight of the current building that faculty and staff are fond of is the courtyard in front of it. Multiple community campus events have been held in the area, including the Social Work Homecoming Pre-Game Party and Thursday Talks and Treats.
“I'm gonna miss this [courtyard] the most,” Hill said. “The trees are older. There’s canopies on the trees that provide space this time of the year. It's just a great time to be outside, and we've kind of gotten used to this.”
