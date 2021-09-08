$1.8 million in grant funding fuels research by students, staff and graduates into cell death

An estimated $1.8 million research grant from the National Institutes of Health for studying cell death will fund research on discoveries in the UTA biology department.
Biology assistant professor Piya Ghose received the grant Aug. 1 for her research discoveries in cell death, which could further understanding of illnesses like cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.
Ghose’s discovery, called compartmentalized cell elimination, revealed that a cell in roundworms died in an unusual manner, dividing and dying in three different ways.
“One part rounds up and does one thing. Another part forms little beads, another part collapses into itself,” she said. “It’s just three different things happening in one cell. It’s almost overwhelming to watch.”
She said cell death is important for normal function and development in the human body, but it is also seen in conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.
“We want to know how cells die, both [in] good conditions and [in] bad conditions,” she said. “Because if we understand how they die, we can understand how to handle that death if there’s some sort of neurodevelopmental disease or a neurodegenerative disease.”
She will allocate most of the grant to paying her biology doctorate students and hiring technicians.
Rashna Sharmin, first year quantitative biology doctoral student, had no molecular research experience before working in Ghose’s lab.
“I got to learn many, many new techniques,” Sharmin said. “I got to learn microscopy, I got to learn about worm peaking, how to maintain them, how to do the manipulation of genes, how to do crosses, a lot of new stuff.”
Compartmentalized cell death is a new and novel phenomenon for the science field, Ghose said.
“It’s very exciting to be the first one to see something,” Ghose said. “If you're the first one to see it under the microscope for that moment, you're the only one in the world who knows that. And even if that's whether something worked or didn't work, it doesn't matter. But for that moment, it's your secret.”
Karen Juanez, lab technician and UTA alumna, also made her own discoveries such as seeing a cell survive when it shouldn’t.
“It's pretty cool seeing things that no one has ever seen before in the microscope really enables us to look at different worlds that we never really thought could exist,” Juanez said.
