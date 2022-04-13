Whys, whats, hows of Passover

Passover, which begins April 15 this year, celebrates the exodus of Jews from slavery in Egypt. The holiday is celebrated over seven days in Israel and eight for the Diaspora, Jewish people who do not live in Israel.
The festivities begin with a seder, a feast that pays homage to the Israelites’ struggle for freedom. During the meal, the book The Haggadah, meaning “the telling,” is used to share the story of exodus through writing, song, prayers and vignettes.
Each dish represents the Israelites’ escape from Egypt. But the matzah, a flat, cracker-like bread representing the Israelites fleeing quickly with only unleavened bread, stands out from the rest of the meal.
Depending on the denomination and personal beliefs, some new traditions are added to a seder, such as including an orange to represent the LGBTQ+ Jewish community, originated by Jewish feminist scholar Susannah Heschel.
Passover is a celebratory time to practice faith and spend time with loved ones while recalling the history of ancient Jews and their struggles. It’s a time of learning and remembrance.
