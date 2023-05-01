 Skip to main content
UTA Unfolded: Where can I take graduation photos?



The sun shines on the rocky steps on May 1 at the creek south of the Science, Engineering and Innovation Research Building.

This story was reported as part of our UTA Unfolded initiative, which we launched spring 2019. Our reader-led initiative focuses on answering and unfolding any questions you may have about campus.

Social work senior Natalie Garcia submitted this question to The Shorthorn: Am I allowed to jump in the fountain for graduation photos? UTA Unfolded investigated.

In an email, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said getting into any fountains on campus is likely a violation of university rules. Punishment would include a referral to Student Conduct or criminal penalties depending on the circumstances.

But, our photographer team offers other locations to shoot graduation photos safely.

The central bridge, west of Science Hall

The central bridge, west of Science Hall

The north entrance to the University Center

The north entrance to the University Center

The University Center horses

The University Center horses

Doug Russell Park

Doug Russell Park

The CAPPA Courtyard

The CAPPA Courtyard

Preston and Carlisle Hall

Preston and Carlisle Hall

@photog.mag

photo-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

