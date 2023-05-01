UTA Unfolded: Where can I take graduation photos?

This story was reported as part of our UTA Unfolded initiative, which we launched spring 2019. Our reader-led initiative focuses on answering and unfolding any questions you may have about campus.
Social work senior Natalie Garcia submitted this question to The Shorthorn: Am I allowed to jump in the fountain for graduation photos? UTA Unfolded investigated.
In an email, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said getting into any fountains on campus is likely a violation of university rules. Punishment would include a referral to Student Conduct or criminal penalties depending on the circumstances.
But, our photographer team offers other locations to shoot graduation photos safely.
The central bridge, west of Science Hall
The north entrance to the University Center
The University Center horses
Doug Russell Park
The CAPPA Courtyard
Preston and Carlisle Hall
