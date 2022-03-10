UTA students enjoy vibrant celebration during Holi Festival

Graduate student Prachi Pachori smears colored powder in graduate student Yash Nhedue's hair during the Holi Festival on March 10 in front of the Central Library. Pachori said her favorite part of the festival was the happy moments people share with each other.

Students were met with a celebration of senses as colored powder, music and laughter filled the air during the Holi Festival on March 10 in front of the Central Library. 

Attendees were greeted with free drinks, T-shirts and handfuls of colored powder for the festival, which is celebrated every spring. 

UTA students enjoy vibrant celebration during Holi Festival

Students cheer on dancers during the Holi Festival on March 10 in front of the Central Library. The event was hosted by the Indian Mavericks Society.  
UTA students enjoy vibrant celebration during Holi Festival

Students take a selfie with their faces painted in powder during the Holi Festival on March 10 in front of the Central Library. Free shirts and drinks were available at the event.
UTA students enjoy vibrant celebration during Holi Festival

Students dance and throw colored powder during the Holi Festival on March 10 in front of the Central Library. Holi is predominantly celebrated in India.
UTA students enjoy vibrant celebration during Holi Festival

Students throw colored powder at each other during the Holi Festival on March 10 in front of the Central Library. Holi is also known as the "Festival of Colors."
UTA students enjoy vibrant celebration during Holi Festival

Students watch and film a dance performance during the Holi Festival on March 10 in front of the Central Library. Music and dancing are integral to this holiday.
Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments