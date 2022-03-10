UTA students enjoy vibrant celebration during Holi Festival

Graduate student Prachi Pachori smears colored powder in graduate student Yash Nhedue's hair during the Holi Festival on March 10 in front of the Central Library. Pachori said her favorite part of the festival was the happy moments people share with each other.
Photo by Axel Hoge
Students were met with a celebration of senses as colored powder, music and laughter filled the air during the Holi Festival on March 10 in front of the Central Library.
Attendees were greeted with free drinks, T-shirts and handfuls of colored powder for the festival, which is celebrated every spring.
Students cheer on dancers during the Holi Festival on March 10 in front of the Central Library. The event was hosted by the Indian Mavericks Society.
Photo by Axel Hoge
Students take a selfie with their faces painted in powder during the Holi Festival on March 10 in front of the Central Library. Free shirts and drinks were available at the event.
Photo by Axel Hoge
Students dance and throw colored powder during the Holi Festival on March 10 in front of the Central Library. Holi is predominantly celebrated in India.
Photo by Axel Hoge
Students throw colored powder at each other during the Holi Festival on March 10 in front of the Central Library. Holi is also known as the "Festival of Colors."
Photo by Axel Hoge
Students watch and film a dance performance during the Holi Festival on March 10 in front of the Central Library. Music and dancing are integral to this holiday.
Photo by Axel Hoge
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.