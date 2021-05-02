Sharp pitching helps UTA baseball sweep the University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Freshman pitcher Jackson Blue, left, and sophomore first baseman Steven Saunders celebrate their victory after a game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on May 2 at Clay Gould Ballpark. The Mavericks won 5-4 in the first game of the doubleheader. 

UTA played a doubleheader against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Sunday. The Mavericks won both games and took sole possession of the first seed in the West Division after defeating the Trojans. The team will take on Texas A&M University at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night. 

UTA baseball wins doubleheader against University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Junior outfielder Phillip Childs runs to third base during a game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on May 2 at Clay Gould Ballpark. Childs scored one run and batted in another during the 5-4 win.
UTA baseball wins doubleheader against University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Senior first baseman Dylan Paul waits to catch the ball during a game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on May 2 at Clay Gould Ballpark. Paul recorded three RBIs in five at bats. 
UTA baseball wins doubleheader against University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Freshman shortstop Cason Gregory hits the ball during a game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on May 2 at Clay Gould Ballpark. Gregory had two hits in the first game of the doubleheader.
UTA baseball wins doubleheader against University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Junior pitcher Tanner King throws the ball during a game against University of Arkansas at Little Rock on May 2 at Clay Gould Ballpark. King pitched for one inning and only allowed one hit.
UTA baseball wins doubleheader against University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Senior first baseman Dylan Paul prepares to bat during a game against University of Arkansas at Little Rock on May 2 at Clay Gould Ballpark. Paul had one hit and batted in a run during game two of the doubleheader. 
UTA baseball wins doubleheader against University of Arkansas at Little Rock

The Mavericks celebrate senior first baseman Dylan Paul's home run during a game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on May 2 at Clay Gould Ballpark. The Mavs won 3-0 in the second game of a doubleheader. 
UTA baseball wins doubleheader against University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Sophomore pitcher Brayden Brooks throws the ball during a game against University of Arkansas at Little Rock on May 2 at Clay Gould Ballpark. Brooks pitched for one inning and only allowed one hit.
Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments