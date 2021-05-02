UTA played a doubleheader against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Sunday. The Mavericks won both games and took sole possession of the first seed in the West Division after defeating the Trojans. The team will take on Texas A&M University at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night.
UTA baseball wins doubleheader against University of Arkansas at Little Rock
Julia Mendoza
