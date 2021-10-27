As the UTA community celebrates Campus Pride Month, The Shorthorn design desk shines spotlights on six LGBTQ+ individuals who have made contributions worldwide. 

Six LGBTQ+ figures who inspire The Shorthorn design desk
Six LGBTQ+ figures who inspire The Shorthorn design desk
Six LGBTQ+ figures who inspire The Shorthorn design desk
Six LGBTQ+ figures who inspire The Shorthorn design desk
Six LGBTQ+ figures who inspire The Shorthorn design desk
Six LGBTQ+ figures who inspire The Shorthorn design desk
Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments