Photos: Women's basketball defeats Texas State University, men's basketball falls to Bobcats

Sophomore guard Sam Griffin plays defense during a game against Texas State University on Feb. 11 at College Park Center. Griffin had three rebounds and one steal in the game. 

The men's basketball team lost 63-56 against Texas State University on Feb. 11 at College Park Center. After the loss, the Mavericks dropped to an overall record of 11-10. 

The Lady Mavericks bounced back from a road loss against Texas State University to win Saturday afternoon 53-41. UTA was led by senior forward Bre Wickware with 12 points. UTA improved their record to 11-6 this season. 

Lady Mavericks’ strong defense helps lift them to a 51-43 victory over Texas State University

Senior foward Bre Wickware, left, and head coach Shereka Wright stand together for the UTA alma mater after a game against Texas State University on Feb. 13 at the College Park Center. The Lady Mavericks won 51-43. 
Sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba avoids defenders during a game against Texas State University on Feb. 11 at College Park Center. Mwamba grabbed four rebounds in the game.
Junior forward Shyia Smith attempts a lay up against Texas State University on Feb. 13. at College Park Center. Smith scored seven points in the 51-43 win. 
Senior guard Davis Steelman, left, and junior forward Jordan Phillips run up-court during a game against Texas State University on Feb. 11 at College Park Center. The Mavericks dropped to 11-10 after the 63-56 loss.
UTA men's basketball fumbles in 63-56 loss to conference rival Texas State University

Junior forward Fredelin De La Cruz reacts after a defensive rebound by Texas State University during a game Feb. 11 at College Park Center. The Mavericks lost 63-56. 
Junior forward Shyia Smith wins the opening tip during a game against Texas State University on Feb. 13 at College Park Center. Smith tied for the team-high with eight rebounds in the game.
Head coach Chris Ogden talks with the team during a game against Texas State University on Feb. 11 at College Park Center. The Mavericks played a two-game series against the Bobcats. 
Head coach Shereka Wright waves to the crowd after a game against Texas State University on Feb. 13 at College Park Center. Wright played professionally in the WNBA from 2004-2006.
Senior guard Davis Steelman dribbles during a game against Texas State University on Feb. 11 at College Park Center. Steelman had four rebounds in the home loss to the Bobcats.
Junior guard Shahada Wells shoots a free throw during a game against Texas State University on Feb. 11 at College Park Center. Wells made two free throws on two attempts.

