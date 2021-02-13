Photos: Women's basketball defeats Texas State University, men's basketball falls to Bobcats

Senior guard Davis Steelman, left, and junior forward Jordan Phillips run up-court during a game against Texas State University on Feb. 11 at College Park Center. The Mavericks dropped to 11-10 after the 63-56 loss.
Senior foward Bre Wickware, left, and head coach Shereka Wright stand together for the UTA alma mater after a game against Texas State University on Feb. 13 at the College Park Center. The Lady Mavericks won 51-43.
The men's basketball team lost 63-56 against Texas State University on Feb. 11 at College Park Center. After the loss, the Mavericks dropped to an overall record of 11-10.
The Lady Mavericks bounced back from a road loss against Texas State University to win Saturday afternoon 53-41. UTA was led by senior forward Bre Wickware with 12 points. UTA improved their record to 11-6 this season.
