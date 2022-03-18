Photos: Wheelchair basketball teams compete in National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament semifinals

Junior Carrington Marendes hypes the Movin' Mavs with a speech before the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament semifinals against the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on March 18 at the College Park Center. The Movin' Mavs will compete in the championship finals at noon Saturday.
Sophomore Zoe Voris passes the ball during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament semifinals against the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on March 18 at the College Park Center. Voris was a member of the U.S. wheelchair basketball team for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
Senior A.J. Hummer cheers "UTA" during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament semifinals against the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on March 18 at the College Park Center. The Movin' Mavs will enter the championships seeking a potential 10th national championship title.
Becky Garner, Public Health program director, cheers during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament semifinals against the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on March 18 at the College Park Center. Becky has been married to Doug Garner, Movin' Mavs head coach, for 38 years.
Junior Carrington Marendes cheers during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament semifinals against the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on March 18 at the College Park Center. Marendes scored a two-point field goal during the game.
Graduate Shay Barbiby attempts to pass the ball during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament semifinals against the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on March 18 at the College Park Center. Barbiby scored 12 points during the game.
Sophomore Zoe Voris shoots the ball during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament semifinals against the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on March 18 at the College Park Center. Voris scored seven points during the game.
The Movin' Mavs made a comeback after halftime during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament semifinals against the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on March 18 at the College Park Center.
The Movin' Mavs won the game with a four-point lead after being down by 16 during halftime.
The Movin' Mavs will compete for the national title at noon Saturday at College Park Center against the University of Alabama.
The Lady Movin' Mavs lost their semifinal game to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign 51-41. The team will compete for the third place title at 10 a.m. Saturday against University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
