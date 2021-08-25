Photos: UTA volunteers assist students, their families during Residence Hall Move-In Event

Student residents moved into their new homes on-campus during the Residence Hall Move-In Event on Sunday.
Residents and their families were assisted by a troop of volunteers at each residence hall to help transport their luggage. Residents continued checking in Aug. 23 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
