Photos: UTA volunteers assist students, their families during Residence Hall Move-In Event

Incoming students move into their dorms during the Residence Hall Move-In Event on Aug. 22 at West Hall. The event lasted from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24.

Student residents moved into their new homes on-campus during the Residence Hall Move-In Event on Sunday.

Residents and their families were assisted by a troop of volunteers at each residence hall to help transport their luggage. Residents continued checking in Aug. 23 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Students wait in line to check into their residence hall during the Residence Hall Move-In Event on Aug. 22 at West Hall. The event ran from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but students had to check in during their scheduled time.
Nursing freshman McKenna Fisher moves into her dorm during the Residence Hall Move-In Event on Aug. 22 in West Hall. The giraffe plushie is one of Fisher's favorite things she brought to her dormitory.
Interim President Teik Lim, left, and Arlington Mayor Jim Ross visit with students and families during the Residence Hall Move-In Event on Aug. 22 at West Hall. This event was meant for students moving into residence halls, including Vandergriff, Arlington, West and Kalpana Chawla halls.
City Council member Raul Gonzalez helps new students during the Residence Hall Move-In Event on Aug. 22 at West Hall. Volunteers helped students move-in from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A new resident's luggage sits in front of the stairs during the Residence Hall Move-In Event on Aug. 22 at Arlington Hall. Students were also able to check in Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., but no volunteers were there to assist them.
