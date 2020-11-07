Photos: UTA volleyball drops two out of three matches in weekend series to Louisiana-Lafayette

Members of the UTA volleyball team celebrate during a match against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Nov. 6 at College Park Center. The team bounced back after two losses on Friday to win Saturday’s match.

The Mavericks bounced back after two losses on Friday to win Saturday’s match against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. UTA was led by freshman outside hitter Briana Brown with 15 kills in the match.

The Mavericks will head to Texas State University next week for two matches.

The UTA volleyball team huddles during a match against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Nov. 6 at College Park Center. UTA dropped two of its three matches against the Ragin' Cajuns over the weekend.
Freshman defensive specialist Alyssa Duran digs the ball during a match against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Nov. 6 at College Park Center. Duran had a total of nine digs in the match against the Ragin' Cajuns.
Freshman outside hitter Brianna Ford hits the ball during a match against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Nov. 6 at College Park Center. Ford had a total of 10 kills out of 35 attempts.
Junior setter Kylee Kapp serves the ball during a match against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Nov. 6 at College Park Center. Kapp had 31 assists in the match.
Junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend dives to dig the ball during a match against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Nov. 6 at College Park Center. Townsend recorded a season high with 22 digs.
UTA volleyball drops two home matches against Louisiana-Lafayette

Sophomore outside hitter Devon Martinka tips the ball during a match against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Nov. 6 at College Park Center. Martinka finished the match with 10 kills.
Head coach J.T. Wenger talks to the team during a match against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Nov. 6 at College Park Center. UTA dropped two of its three matches against the Ragin' Cajuns over the weekend.
Freshman middle blocker Simara Peyton, left, freshman outside hitter Briana Brown, center, and junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend celebrate during a match against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Nov. 7 at College Park Center. Brown recorded 15 kills for the Mavericks against the Ragin' Cajuns.
Junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend jumps to spike the ball during a match against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Nov. 7 at College Park Center. Townsend recorded 12 kills against the Ragin' Cajuns.
Sophomore outside hitter Devon Martinka tips the ball during a match against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Nov. 7 at College Park Center. Martinka recorded nine kills against the Ragin' Cajuns.
Freshman outside hitter Brianna Brown spikes the ball during a match against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Nov. 7 at College Park Center. Brown recorded 15 kills in the win against the Ragin' Cajuns.
Sophomore defensive specialist Alli Wells dives for the ball during a match against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Nov. 7 at College Park Center. The Mavericks defeated the Ragin' Cajuns in four sets.

