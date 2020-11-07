Photos: UTA volleyball drops two out of three matches in weekend series to Louisiana-Lafayette

The Mavericks bounced back after two losses on Friday to win Saturday’s match against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. UTA was led by freshman outside hitter Briana Brown with 15 kills in the match.
The Mavericks will head to Texas State University next week for two matches.
@GarayCesa
@peytonnorth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.