Photos: UTA softball gets swept by Troy University, extends losing streak

Sophomore third baseman Anjelica Gonzalez makes contact during a game against Troy University on March 14 at Allan Saxe Field. Gonzalez recorded one strikeout in her only at-bat of the game. 

The softball team ended a three-game series against Troy University at home with a 10-2 loss Sunday. This marks the fourth-straight loss for the Mavericks.

UTA's record decreased to 3-14 overall and 0-3 in-conference. 

After being swept by the Trojans this weekend, UTA is scheduled to face the University of North Texas on Wednesday on the road. 

Freshman second baseman Jessica Carreon runs to first base after a hit during a game against Troy University on March 14 at Allan Saxe Field. Carreon had one hit out of one at-bat. 
Senior first baseman Aileen Garcia records an out during a game against Troy University on March 14 at Allan Saxe Field. Garcia was held hitless in the 10-2 loss.
Right fielder Madison Miller swings for the ball during a game against Troy University on March 14 at Allan Saxe Field. Miller was hitless in the Mavericks' 10-2 loss. 
Freshman second baseman Jessica Carreon bumps fists with assistant coach Matt Alberghini during a game against Troy University on March 14 at Allan Saxe Field. Carreon recorded one hit and one walk in the game against the Trojans.
Freshman pitcher Gracie Bumpurs delivers the ball during a game against Troy University on March 14 at Allan Saxe Field. Bumpurs pitched three innings, giving up one hit and one earned run. 
Mansfield resident Frank Hukill sits under an umbrella during a game against Troy University on March 14 at Allan Saxe Field. There was light precipitation but no rain delay during the game. 
Senior third baseman KJ Murphy throws the ball for an out during a game against Troy University on March 14 at Allan Saxe Field. Murphy led the Mavericks with two hits and one run scored in the game.
Sophomore outfielder Reagan Hukill hits the ball during a game against Troy University on March 14 at Allan Saxe Field. Hukill has recorded three home runs since the start of the season. 
Sophomore center fielder Reagan Hukill attempts to make a catch over the wall during a game against Troy University on March 14 at Allan Saxe Field. Hukill had one strikeout in the game. 
Freshman pitcher Gracie Bumpurs throws the ball during a game against Troy University on March 14 at Allan Saxe Field. Bumpurs threw 53 pitches during the game.
Freshman pitcher Gracie Bumpurs, middle, is greeted by senior first baseman Aileen Garcia, right, and senior catcher Courtney Ogle between innings during a game against Troy University on March 14 at Allan Saxe Field. The Trojans swept the Mavericks in a three-game series played at home. 
Fans wear blankets during a game against Troy University on March 14 at Allan Saxe Field. Sunday's loss to the Trojans marked the fourth straight loss for the Mavericks.
The softball team huddles between innings during a game against Troy University on March 14 at Allan Saxe Field. The Mavericks lost 10-2. 
