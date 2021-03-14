Photos: UTA softball gets swept by Troy University, extends losing streak

The softball team ended a three-game series against Troy University at home with a 10-2 loss Sunday. This marks the fourth-straight loss for the Mavericks.
UTA's record decreased to 3-14 overall and 0-3 in-conference.
After being swept by the Trojans this weekend, UTA is scheduled to face the University of North Texas on Wednesday on the road.
