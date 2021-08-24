Photos: UTA MavsMeet Convocation returns in-person for first time in two years

The UTA Marching Band leads the crowd through the alma mater during MavsMeet Convocation on Aug. 24 at College Park Center. The marching band will compete at various marching contests throughout the fall.
Aaron Gouge, left, alumnus and gold-medal wheelchair basketball Paralympian, and Raul Solis, alumnus and Emmy-winning Univision Correspondent, address the crowd during MavsMeet Convocation on Aug. 24 at College Park Center. Gouge graduated from UTA with a kinesiology degree in 2009, while Solis graduated with a degree in communications in 2012.
Members of RISE A Cappella perform for the crowd during MavsMeet Convocation on Aug. 24 at College Park Center. RISE A Cappella was the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella 2020 Quarterfinal's champions for the south region.
Safa Sheikh, left, public health senior and Ms. UTA, and Liam Rhodes, social work junior and Mr. UTA, give an opening speech during MavsMeet Convocation on Aug. 24 at College Park Center. Mr. and Ms. UTA are the co-presidents of the UTA Ambassadors.
Students leave MavsMeet Convocation to attend the after-event activities held at Brazos Park on Aug. 24 at College Park Center. Ice cream, shirts and food were served to people while several performers took to the stage.
