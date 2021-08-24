Photos: UTA MavsMeet Convocation returns in-person for first time in two years

The UTA Dance Team performs during MavsMeet Convocation on Aug. 24 at College Park Center. Several other dance groups from campus performed at the event. 

For the first time in two years, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, MavsMeet Convocation was held in-person at College Park Center. Hundreds of students attended and were welcomed to campus.

A lineup of speakers were present for the event including alumni Aaron Gouge, gold-medal wheelchair basketball Paralympian, and Raul Solis, Emmy-winning Univision Correspondent.

Students took part in chants and watched performances from RISE A Cappella, the UTA Dance Team and more. The event ended with outdoor activities held at Brazos Park. 

The stage for the MavsMeet Convocation lights up for the first time in two years Aug. 24 at College Park Center. Last fall's MavsMeet Convocation was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 
The UTA Marching Band leads the crowd through the alma mater during MavsMeet Convocation on Aug. 24 at College Park Center. The marching band will compete at various marching contests throughout the fall.
Aaron Gouge, left, alumnus and gold-medal wheelchair basketball Paralympian, and Raul Solis, alumnus and Emmy-winning Univision Correspondent, address the crowd during MavsMeet Convocation on Aug. 24 at College Park Center. Gouge graduated from UTA with a kinesiology degree in 2009, while Solis graduated with a degree in communications in 2012.
 
Members of RISE A Cappella perform for the crowd during MavsMeet Convocation on Aug. 24 at College Park Center. RISE A Cappella was the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella 2020 Quarterfinal's champions for the south region. 
Safa Sheikh, left, public health senior and Ms. UTA, and Liam Rhodes, social work junior and Mr. UTA, give an opening speech during MavsMeet Convocation on Aug. 24 at College Park Center. Mr. and Ms. UTA are the co-presidents of the UTA Ambassadors. 
Lisa Nagy, vice president for Student Affairs, speaks to the crowd during MavsMeet Convocation on Aug. 24 at College Park Center. Nagy was one of many guests speakers lined up throughout the event. 
Students leave MavsMeet Convocation to attend the after-event activities held at Brazos Park on Aug. 24 at College Park Center. Ice cream, shirts and food were served to people while several performers took to the stage. 
