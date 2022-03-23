Photos: UTA loses 6-2 against Dallas Baptist University

Junior designated hitter Steven Saunders taps the home plate for a run during a game against Dallas Baptist University on March 22 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Saunders scored an inside-the-park home run in the third inning.
Mavericks congratulate junior designated hitter Steven Saunders' run during a game against Dallas Baptist University on March 22 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Saunders was one of two players to score a run for the team.
Sophomore right fielder Wilson Galvan smiles with teammates in the dugout during a game against Dallas Baptist University on March 22 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Galvin ended the night with two hits.
Senior first baseman Oscar Ponce attempts to catch the ball during a game against Dallas Baptist University on March 22 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Ponce had one hit and brought one run batted in against the Patriots.
In the Mavericks' first match at the Globe Life Field in Arlington this season, the team (6-14) started strong, taking the lead with two runs in a game against Dallas Baptist University on March 22 until the Patriots came back with four runs in the fifth to win 6-2.
The game marks the fourth time the Mavericks have played in the home stadium of the Texas Rangers since 2020.
The Mavericks will return to the field at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Troy University at Clay Gould Ballpark.
