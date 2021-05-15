Photos: UTA graduates walk the stage during first in-person commencement ceremonies since 2019

Thursday marked the first day UTA held in-person commencement ceremonies since December 2019. The ceremonies were held at Globe Life Field in Arlington to provide enough space for graduates and their visitors. Each attendee was required to wear a mask and social distance throughout the ceremonies. Over the span of three days, eight UTA commencement ceremonies were held at Globe Life Field to celebrate the classes of 2020 and 2021.

UTA hosts first in-person commencement ceremonies since 2019 Hosted at Globe Life Field for the first time, the ceremonies implemented social distancing and safety protocols to ensure student and guest safety.