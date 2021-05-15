Photos: UTA graduates walk the stage during first in-person commencement ceremonies since 2019

Students sit during the CAPPA, Division of Student Success, Honors College and School of Social Work commencement ceremony on May 14 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. This ceremony expected approximately 780 graduates. 

Thursday marked the first day UTA held in-person commencement ceremonies since December 2019. The ceremonies were held at Globe Life Field in Arlington to provide enough space for graduates and their visitors. Each attendee was required to wear a mask and social distance throughout the ceremonies. Over the span of three days, eight UTA commencement ceremonies were held at Globe Life Field to celebrate the classes of 2020 and 2021. 

Graduates make their way to the stage during the CAPPA, Division of Student Success, Honors College and School of Social Work commencement ceremony on May 14 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The ceremony followed COVID-19 protocols by practicing social distancing. 
Graduate student Matthew Phillip Gonzales sits during the College of Liberal Arts commencement ceremony on May 14 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Students were allowed to decorate their caps for the ceremony.
Graduates are seated during the CAPPA, Division of Student Success, Honors College and School of Social Work commencement ceremony on May 14 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The ceremony celebrated the graduating classes of 2020 and 2021.  
Graduates celebrate as they walk across the stage during the CAPPA, Division of Student Success, Honors College and School of Social Work commencement ceremony on May 14 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Graduates were required to wear masks but could take them off when walking across the stage.
Graduate student Cody Austin Swanson holds his diploma during the College of Liberal Arts commencement ceremony on May 14 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Swanson received his Bachelors of Arts in Art.
Blaze the mascot celebrates during the College of Liberal Arts commencement ceremony on May 14 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. This was one of the first in-person commencement ceremonies since 2019.
Graduates throw their caps during the College of Liberal Arts commencement ceremony on May 14 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The ceremony expected approximately 808 graduates. 
