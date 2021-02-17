Photos: UTA community spends snow day on campus

Members of the UTA community spent a freezing cold Tuesday in a variety of ways across campus. Several students built snowmen in the rare North Texas snow that covered the grounds.
Those without power or WiFi found refuge inside of the Commons on West Campus, one of two buildings on campus opened as a warming facility. Students were able to work, relax and eat hot food inside the building.
