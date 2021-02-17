Photos: UTA community spends snow day on campus

UTA alumna Nicole Binkley, right, and microbiology junior Jeremy Wilson walk Rookie, a five-year-old English bulldog, during a snow day Feb. 16 outside of the University Center. Binkley said they decided to go for a walk because of the beautiful weather outside. 

Members of the UTA community spent a freezing cold Tuesday in a variety of ways across campus. Several students built snowmen in the rare North Texas snow that covered the grounds. 

Those without power or WiFi found refuge inside of the Commons on West Campus, one of two buildings on campus opened as a warming facility. Students were able to work, relax and eat hot food inside the building. 

Michael Ibanez, aerospace engineering graduate student, stands over the beginnings of a snowman Feb. 16 at the University Center mall. Ibanez said he was fortunate not to lose power at his off-campus apartment, and chose to visit campus to play in the snow.
A UTA banner hangs near icicles Feb. 16 outside the University Center. Students looking to escape the cold can take shelter at the University Center or the Commons.
Students wait in line at Starbucks during a snow day Feb. 16 inside the Commons. Starbucks and the Maverick Café were both open during the day for students to eat and drink.
Cars traverse in ice and snow-covered Cooper Street on Feb. 16 across from the Science and Engineering Innovation and Research Building. The city issued a declaration of disaster Tuesday due to the historic winter weather event. 
Industrial engineering freshman John Conlin and electrical engineering freshman Reynundo Lopez wrestle in the snow Feb. 16 behind the Maverick Activities Center. UTA canceled classes through Friday due to the severe winter weather. 
Flags fly over an icy sidewalk Feb. 16 outside of College Park Center. Arlington received several inches of snow and continued freezing temperatures. 
Students wait for hot meals during a snow day Feb. 16 inside Maverick Café at the Commons. Maverick Café will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
A miniature snowman rests on top of a sign during a snow day Feb. 16 outside of the University Center. Several snowmen popped up over campus as students enjoyed the wintry weather. 
A nearly empty Spaniolo Drive sits covered with snow Feb. 16 along College Park District. Temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until Friday.
Students spend time studying during a snow day Feb. 16 in the Commons. Power and WiFi outages forced students to the Commons to seek shelter and have somewhere to charge their devices. 
Barricades block off an icy set of stairs during a snow day Feb. 16 outside of Arlington Hall. Signage across campus warned pedestrians of potentially hazardous walkways. 
The spirit house "Triumph" stands covered in snow Feb. 16 on the Central Library mall. Temperatures dropped as low as -1 Fahrenheit early Tuesday morning in Arlington. 
