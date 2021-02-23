You are the owner of this article.
Photos: UTA baseball defeats Tarleton State University in Globe Life Field debut

The baseball team gathers in the dugout before a game against Tarleton State University on Feb. 23 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Tuesday's game was the first time the Mavericks played at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers. 

The UTA baseball team opened their season by run-ruling Tarleton State University and winning 14-1 after only seven innings. The Mavericks scored nine runs before the Texans were able to score one. 

The game was the first time UTA has played at Globe Life Field. The Mavericks will take on the University of Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

Senior right fielder Andrew Miller swings for the ball during a game against Tarleton State University on Feb. 23 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Miller recorded three runs batted in. 
Fans wait to enter the ballpark before a game against Tarleton State University on Feb. 23 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The game against the Texans was the season opener for the Mavericks. 
Junior third baseman Boone Montgomery dives back to first base during a game against Tarleton State University on Feb. 23 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. UTA run-ruled the Texans, winning the game 14-1 after seven innings.
Sixteen-month-old Amos Hanson dances during a game against Tarleton State University on Feb. 23 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Hanson is the nephew of sophomore pitcher Riley Bost.
Fans watch a game between UTA and Tarleton State University on Feb. 23 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Mavericks opened their season at Globe Life Field for the first time. 
Junior left fielder Phillip Childs reaches for first base during a game against Tarleton State University on Feb. 23 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Mavericks jumped on the board quickly, scoring three runs in the first inning. 
A pair of hats and gloves rest on the dugout during a game against Tarleton State University on Feb. 23 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Mavericks defeated the Texans 14-1 to win their season opener.
Junior third baseman Boone Montgomery throws the ball to first during a game against Tarleton State University on Feb. 23 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Montgomery was 1-2 and scored a run in the Mavericks win. 
Junior third baseman Boone Montgomery, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a run during a game against Tarleton State University on Feb. 23 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Mavericks recorded a 9-0 lead before the Texans scored their first run. 
Junior pitcher Carlos Tavera throws the ball during a game against Tarleton State University on Feb. 23 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Tavera pitched for one inning without giving up a hit. 
Junior pitcher David Moffat throws the ball during a game against Tarleton State University on Feb. 23 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Moffat gave up one hit in one inning pitched. 
Senior center fielder Connor Aube awaits the pitch during a game against Tarleton State University on Feb. 23 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Aube scored two runs and was 2-4 from the plate. 
Senior designated hitter Wyatt Divis watches the pitch during a game against Tarleton State University on Feb. 23 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Divis was 2-3 and scored four runs during the Mavericks win. 
