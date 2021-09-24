Students started their weekend off muddy as Oozeball returned to campus after taking a year off because of COVID-19. The tradition was missed, but made its return with 56 teams registered to participate in the tournament.
Ten volleyball courts were watered down and filled with mud for the tournament. Outdoor spray units were provided so participants could wash off. The tournament started at 1 p.m. and ended with a championship game at 5 p.m. The Oozeball 2021 Champions were the Muddy Duckies.
