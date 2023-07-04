Photos: The 58th Annual Arlington Independence Day Parade celebrates freedom, patriotism

 Skip to main content
The Arlington High School Colts Band performs during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. The Arlington High School Colt band had 120 people marching during the parade. 

Smiles outshone the sun as hundreds gathered to watch the unique, fun and creative floats, cars and performances at 58th Annual Arlington Independence Day Parade. Attendees both young and old waved the American flag with pride.

Joy, patriotism and community made their way through the streets as the Fourth of July celebration took place.

Over 120 different groups showcased their own stories while reflecting on the nation's collective story.

A member of Balloons with a Twist waves an American flag during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. Various local businesses participated in the parade. 
Spray foam disperses into the crowd during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. Multiple floats blew foam or bubbles throughout the parade.
A Juan Seguin High School cheerleader waves toward the crowd during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. Juan Seguin is one of eight high schools in the Arlington Independent School District.
One of Mansfield’s Pickle Queens smiles to the crowd during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington.The Pickle Queens participate in multiple parades throughout the Metroplex, but are associated with St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade & Palooza hosted in Mansfield, Texas.
A Juan Seguin Starline Drill Team member gets cooled off during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. Multiple floats throughout the parade found similar ways to keep cool to combat the summer heat, including spray bottles, fans and backpack sprayer filled with water.
The sun casts a cheerleader’s shadow during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington.The Fourth of July celebration started at 9 a.m.
A member of the Sam Houston High School football team runs during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. Players of the football team tagged alongside other Sam Houston High School groups.  
A 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air sits in a UTA Parking lot before the start of the Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. The parade route began near the southeast corner of Mitchell and Speer Streets.
Two children lay and rest during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. As the parade mustered on, the temperature reached 97 degrees.

