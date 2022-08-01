Photos: Texas Rangers Youth Academy hosts MLB RBI Southwest Regional Tournament

Infielder Ariana Ortiz high-fives her coach July 23 during the MLB RBI Southwest Regional Tournament at the Texas Rangers Youth Academy. The team won 9-4 in six innings against New Orleans.

The Texas Rangers Youth Academy hosted the MLB RBI Southwest Regional Tournament July 23 to 25. The academy will host the event for the second consecutive year.

The tournament hosted games across three divisions; 18U baseball, 15U baseball and 18U softball, with teams from Astros RBI, NOLA RBI, and RBI Austin.

The 18U Baseball and RBI Softball teams lost to the Astros RBI program in its championship games on July 25.

The Texas Rangers Youth academy sign sits July 23 at the Texas Rangers Youth Academy. The academy hosted the MLB RBI Southwest Regional Tournament Championship for the second consecutive year.
Pitcher Jose Robledo practices his pitches on July 25 during the MLB RBI Southwest Regional Tournament Championship at the Texas Rangers Youth Academy. The Rangers baseball team fell 12-1 in five innings against the Astros.
Infielder Ximena Zamarron, left, runs toward her team after hitting a home run July 23 during the MLB RBI Southwest Regional Tournament at the Texas Rangers Youth Academy. Zamarron went 2-4 with a home run in a game against New Orleans. 
Infielder Destiny Castillo slides to third base July 23 during the MLB RBI Southwest Regional Tournament at the Texas Rangers Youth Academy. The softball team fell 17-0 to the Astros.
Pitcher Tamya Waiters pitches a ball to the batter on July 23 during the MLB RBI Southwest Regional Tournament at the Texas Rangers Youth Academy. The softball team entered the championship with a 4-0 record in pool play.
Outfielder Ana Gonzalez catches her bat following a swing July 23 during the MLB RBI Southwest Regional Tournament at the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy. The team was under the direction of MacKenzie Velasquez for the tournament.
Infielder Nikolas Smith swings at a ball in a game July 23 during the MLB RBI Southwest Regional Tournament at the Texas Rangers Youth Academy. The baseball team finished pool play with 3-0. 
