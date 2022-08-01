Photos: Texas Rangers Youth Academy hosts MLB RBI Southwest Regional Tournament

Pitcher Jose Robledo practices his pitches on July 25 during the MLB RBI Southwest Regional Tournament Championship at the Texas Rangers Youth Academy. The Rangers baseball team fell 12-1 in five innings against the Astros.
Infielder Ximena Zamarron, left, runs toward her team after hitting a home run July 23 during the MLB RBI Southwest Regional Tournament at the Texas Rangers Youth Academy. Zamarron went 2-4 with a home run in a game against New Orleans.
Pitcher Tamya Waiters pitches a ball to the batter on July 23 during the MLB RBI Southwest Regional Tournament at the Texas Rangers Youth Academy. The softball team entered the championship with a 4-0 record in pool play.
Outfielder Ana Gonzalez catches her bat following a swing July 23 during the MLB RBI Southwest Regional Tournament at the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy. The team was under the direction of MacKenzie Velasquez for the tournament.
We want 3 full time team members
with well developed communication, logic and math skills.
Our team helps our clients find out what people think,
and help political campaigns and nonprofits
raise money and find supporters.
You'll help clients from our friendly offices at
1527 South Cooper Street, Arlington TX 76010
(2 blocks from UTA!).
We also want you to be part of the fast growing group
creating and testing a new social reality game we call Blight vs Light.
Call 817-855-3427 or email us at hiring@texttosurvey.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.