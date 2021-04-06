You are the owner of this article.
Photos: Texas Rangers play in front of fans at Globe Life Field for the first time

Photos: Texas Rangers play in front of fans at Globe Life Field for the first time

Baseball fans gather along a railing overlooking left field during the Texas Rangers' Opening Day on April 5 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Dozens of fans lined up outside the stadium three hours before the start of the game to be the first to enter.

The Texas Rangers welcomed their fans to Globe Life Field for the first time during Opening Day on Monday. Fans were previously allowed to attend the National League Championship Series and World Series in the fall, but Monday was the first time the Rangers played with fans in attendance.

The Rangers announced that a sellout crowd of 38,238 were in attendance for the game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rangers (1-3) lost to the Blue Jays (3-1) with a score of 6-2.

Texas Live Lonestar dancers gather around 1-year-old Jayden Rubalcaba for a photo during the Texas Rangers' Opening Day on April 5 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Lonestar dancers were established in 2019 and perform for various events.
Richardson resident Larry Abeln takes a selfie at the Texas Rangers' Opening Day on April 5 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Abeln has attended every opening day for 50 years, every year the Rangers have been in existence.
Fans fill seats prior to the start of the Texas Rangers' Opening Day game against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 5 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. 38,238 fans attended the game, which was the largest event in the U.S. to be held at full capacity since the pandemic began.
Baseball fans anticipate the Texas Ranger's Opening Day on April 5 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Fans arrived to the stadium as early as three hours before the game. 
Frisco resident Austin Lewis tosses a ball to his girlfriend’s son Calen Horn, 2, during the Texas Rangers' Opening Day on April 5 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Lewis said they arrived in Arlington on Sunday night and stayed at a hotel so they could be at the ballpark early.

Fans wait to enter the ballpark during the Texas Rangers' Opening Day on April 5 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Those in attendance were required to wear masks prior to entering the stadium and could only remove their face coverings to eat or drink.
Fort Worth residents Gerry and Suzanne Sauls wait for doors to open during the Texas Rangers' Opening Day on April 5 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Sauls have been coming to the Rangers' opening games for years.

Fans fill the main concourse prior to the start of the game during the Texas Rangers' Opening Day on April 5 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Rangers are the only team in MLB to open their stadium at full capacity.
Tyler resident Jane Wilson, right, poses for a photo with Texas Rangers superfan Matthew “Ranger Man” Irwin during the Texas Rangers' Opening Day on April 5 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Wilson said she had tickets for Opening Day last year but wasn't able to attend because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fans make their way around the main concourse during the Texas Rangers' Opening Day on April 5 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Rangers was the largest in-person event to take place since the pandemic began over a year ago.
Colleyville resident Gaines Estridge catches a ball during batting practice on the Texas Rangers' Opening Day on April 5 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Estridge said this was his first time attending Opening Day, and he loved the energy of the ballpark.
Fans watch as the Toronto Blue Jays take batting practice during the Texas Rangers' Opening Day on April 5 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Blue Jays defeated the Rangers 6-2 in front of a crowd of 38,238.
Dripping Springs youth baseball team show their excitement for the Texas Rangers' Opening Day on April 5 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. This is the Tigers baseball team's first time attending a Rangers' Opening Day.
