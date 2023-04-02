 Skip to main content
Photos: Tay-Gate Party shows off Swiftie culture

Lake Charles, Louisiana, residents Annalina David, 18, left, and Grace Ardoin, 18, take a photo during the Tay-Gate Party on April 1 at Texas Live. Photobooths were set up across the experience. 

The Taylor Swift fanbase is an experience that brings people together. “Swifties are a whole other level,” Fort Worth resident Ashtun Fouts, 22, said.

Swift’s song “You Belong With Me” flowed from the speakers as fans of all ages shared their love for all of Swift’s eras at the Tay-Gate Party on April 1 at Texas Live. “The Eras Tour” touched down in Arlington Friday for a weekend full off Junior Jewels T-shirts, “Red” lipstick and lovers from across state lines.

The party hosted Swifties with live contests, merch and music and a place for the fans to call home.

The city of Arlington also stepped in celebrating the singer’s appearance, honoring Swift with a key to the city and renaming Randol Mill Road to Taylor Swift Way.

“I've been a Swiftie since I was in the fourth grade, and she's literally my whole life,” Tusla, Oklahoma, resident Hannah Hunnicutt said. “I'm 23, and still just as obsessed as I was when debut came out.”

For McKinney resident Lisa Polley, 40, it was a family affair, taking inspiration from 1989, Midnights, Red and country Swift for the group’s outfits. Polley brought her love for Swift to her kids, with “The Eras Tour” being her youngest’s first concert.

“When she released “Tim McGraw,” I was 29 years old, and she basically wrote a song about my first boyfriend when I was 19 years old,” Polley said. “And from then I was hooked.”

Allen resident Zoe Zelanger, 20, said she loves Swift’s ability to share personal experiences, singing for everyone out there and not just for herself.

Zelanger, whose monster-onesie was inspired from the “I’m the monster on the hill” lyrics from “Anti-Hero,” has been a fan her whole life. Attending three Swift concerts before, this was the first pre-show experience she has been apart of.

Throughout the Tay-Gate, Polley has found the “embracing and ridiculously beautiful” community to be welcoming and wonderful, cherishing the beautiful experience of taking pictures with “a stranger in a sequined jacket.”

“It doesn't matter how old you are,” she said. “It doesn't matter where you live, where you're from, what your status is. Your heart has been through something, and you relate to something she says and how she puts it in the words she uses and no one else does it like her.”

Life and Entertainment Editor Jonathan Perriello also contributed to this story.

Photos: Tay-Gate Party shows off Swiftie culture

Fans dance to Taylor Swift songs during the Tay-Gate Party on April 1 at Texas Live. Taylor Swift performed at the AT&T Stadium March 31, April 1 and 2.
Photos: Tay-Gate Party shows off Swiftie culture

Louisville resident Laura Andino, 26, left, competes in the costume contest during the Tay-Gate Party on April 1 at Texas Live. Andino spent a month creating her and her husband’s costumes.
Photos: Tay-Gate Party shows off Swiftie culture

Fort worth residents Mia Heaslet, 20, left, Callan Taylor, 14, right, and Holland Wacasey, 6, take a photo during the Tay-Gate Party on April 1 at Texas Live. The sisters used different albums as inspiration for their outfits.
Photos: Tay-Gate Party shows off Swiftie culture

Oklahoma resident Emmie Box, 25, dances during the Tay-Gate Party on April 1 at Texas Live. Box said that the anticipation of the concert got her through every exam and every breakup.
Photos: Tay-Gate Party shows off Swiftie culture

Toronto, Canada, resident Colin Macdonald, 44, poses for the rotating photobooth during the Tay-Gate Party on April 1 at Texas Live. Macdonald said he hasn’t met a bigger Swiftie than his daughter, Sidney Macdonald, 15, and his wife.
Photos: Tay-Gate Party shows off Swiftie culture

A group of Taylor Swift fans dance to her music at the Tay-Gate Party on April 1 at Texas Live. The event encourages fans to meet and dance to iconic Taylor Swift songs.
Photos: Tay-Gate Party shows off Swiftie culture

Mansfield resident Olivia Spruill, 28, cheers during the Tay-Gate Party on April 1 at Texas Live. Her Lover-inspired look has “everything pink imaginable,” Spruill said.
Photos: Tay-Gate Party shows off Swiftie culture

Mexico City resident Andrea Ortiz, 27, waits in line during the Tay-Gate Party on April 1 at Texas Live. Ortiz’s said her parents helped bring her idea to life, creating a “Long Live” inspired jacket. 
Photos: Tay-Gate Party shows off Swiftie culture

Fort Worth resident Peyton Mayeux, 22, left, and Big Spring resident Chloe Bustamante, 22, sing during the Tay-Gate Party on April 1 at Texas Live. Bustamante said she was so excited to see Swift that “she could die.”
Photos: Tay-Gate Party shows off Swiftie culture

Lawton, Oklahoma, resident Caitlyn Flanagan, 21, and McKinney, Texas, resident Dillan Mccrossan, 18, laugh during the Tay-Gate Party on April 1 at Texas Live. Mccrossan said the duo’s outfits are inspired from the song “Better than Revenge” and the Speak Now album. 
Photos: Tay-Gate Party shows off Swiftie culture

Frisco resident Elizabeth Ostrander, 31, shows off her rhinestones during the Tay-Gate Party on April 1 at Texas Live. Ostrander was apart of a friend group creating friendship bracelets during the event.
Photos: Tay-Gate Party shows off Swiftie culture

A group of friends make bracelets during the Tay-Gate Party on April 1 at Texas Live. The group, who met online or through family, came together to make and hand out Taylor Swift-themed friendship bracelets.
Photos: Tay-Gate Party shows off Swiftie culture

Fans put their hands together during the Tay-Gate Party on April 1 at Texas Live. Some fans dressed up as different Taylor Swift “eras.”
