Photos: Students watch Rangers play during UTA Night with the Rangers

UTA President Jennifer Cowley celebrates after her pitch during UTA Night with the Rangers on Sept. 14 at Globe Life Field. After throwing the first pitch, the game officially started at 7:05 p.m.

Blue, orange and white caps with the UTA Mavericks logo filled the stadium as the Texas Rangers hosted UTA Night on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

The event is one of many Community Nights offered by the Rangers this season to give people a chance to experience the game with those who share a common interest. Tickets started at $17 for alumni, faculty, staff and community members but UTA students could purchase them for $8.

The Rangers lost 7-8 to the Oakland Athletics at the event. This is the second match of a two-game series, which saw the Rangers win 8-7 over the Athletics on Tuesday.

@MATABOLAOS1

photo-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Photos: Students watch Rangers play during UTA Night with the Rangers

UTA President Jennifer Cowley throws a pitch during UTA Night with the Rangers on Sept. 14 at Globe Life Field. Cowley threw the first pitch of the night. 
Photos: Students watch Rangers play during UTA Night with the Rangers

Texas Rangers pitcher Dang Dunning throws a pitch toward home plate during UTA Night with the Rangers on Sept. 14 at Globe Life Field. Dunning finished the game with an earned run average of  4.49.
Photos: Students watch Rangers play during UTA Night with the Rangers

Mark Mathias, Texas Rangers designated hitter, rounds the bases after hitting a home run during UTA Night with the Rangers on Sept. 14 at Globe Life Field. Mathias scored one home run and two hits.
Photos: Students watch Rangers play during UTA Night with the Rangers

Mark Mathias, Texas Rangers designated hitter, left, celebrates hitting a home run during UTA Night with the Rangers on Sept. 14 at Globe Life Field. Mathias' home run tied up the game 1-1 in the second inning.
Photos: Students watch Rangers play during UTA Night with the Rangers

Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Rangers first baseman, stretches to catch the ball during UTA Night with the Rangers on Sept. 14 at Globe Life Field. The Rangers went on to lose the game 7-8 in a back-and-forth game against the Oakland Athletics. 
Photos: Students watch Rangers play during UTA Night with the Rangers

Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers second baseman, goes in for the out during UTA Night with the Rangers on Sept. 14 at Globe Life Field. The play was reviewed as it was too close to call on the field but went Oakland’s way.
Photos: Students watch Rangers play during UTA Night with the Rangers

Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers second baseman, attempts to tag a runner out during UTA Night with the Rangers on Sept. 14 at Globe Life Field. Semien scored a three-run home run.
Photos: Students watch Rangers play during UTA Night with the Rangers

Rangers fans look toward the action on the field during UTA Night with the Rangers on Sept. 14 at Globe Life Field. Many fans sported UTA baseball hats, which displayed the Mavericks logo. 
Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments