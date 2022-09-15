Photos: Students watch Rangers play during UTA Night with the Rangers

Mark Mathias, Texas Rangers designated hitter, left, celebrates hitting a home run during UTA Night with the Rangers on Sept. 14 at Globe Life Field. Mathias' home run tied up the game 1-1 in the second inning.
Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Rangers first baseman, stretches to catch the ball during UTA Night with the Rangers on Sept. 14 at Globe Life Field. The Rangers went on to lose the game 7-8 in a back-and-forth game against the Oakland Athletics.
Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers second baseman, goes in for the out during UTA Night with the Rangers on Sept. 14 at Globe Life Field. The play was reviewed as it was too close to call on the field but went Oakland’s way.
Blue, orange and white caps with the UTA Mavericks logo filled the stadium as the Texas Rangers hosted UTA Night on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.
The event is one of many Community Nights offered by the Rangers this season to give people a chance to experience the game with those who share a common interest. Tickets started at $17 for alumni, faculty, staff and community members but UTA students could purchase them for $8.
The Rangers lost 7-8 to the Oakland Athletics at the event. This is the second match of a two-game series, which saw the Rangers win 8-7 over the Athletics on Tuesday.
