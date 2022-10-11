Photos: Students celebrate National Coming Out Day loud and proud

LGBTQ+ coloring sheets prepare to be colored during the National Coming Out Day Festival on Oct. 11 at Brazos Park. Colored pencils, markers and coloring sheets were held in a basket for students to use.
Nursing sophomore Caroline King represents the Honors College table during the National Coming Out Day Festival on Oct. 11 at Brazos Park. King wanted to showcase their pride with how far the history has come, they said.
Public health senior Kathryn Mosely hands out pride cupcakes during the National Coming Out Day Festival on Oct. 11 at Brazos Park. It’s fun to have something specifically for those deliberately excluded, Mosely said.
Psychology junior Dipneet Kaur, left, and architecture senior Sana Fatimah, right, visit booths and collect items during the National Coming Out Day Festival on Oct. 11 at Brazos Park. There is not a lot of awareness on LGBTQ+ mental health and her participation encourages bringing awareness, Kaur said.
Biology sophomore Roscoe Raygoza waits for his leg to be painted during the National Coming Out Day Festival on Oct. 11 at Brazos Park. Having resources for students to utilize is important for those who don't have support at home, Raygoza said.
