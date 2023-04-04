Photos: Students await, celebrate election results at Party After The Polls

Student Body President Daniela Pedraja, left, and former Mr. UTA David Nguyen, middle, and candidate Angel Hernandez hug during Party After The Polls on April 4 at Brazos Park. Voting was held in the University Center Art Gallery, as well as online, from April 3 to 4.
Environmental science sophomore Katherine Atkins dances during Party After The Polls on April 4 at Brazos Park. Atkins said she encourages students to show their support or at least vote in student elections.
Anticipation ran through UTA’s former and incoming leaders as students awaited the results of the 2023 campus elections.
UTA Ambassadors hosted the annual Party After The Polls on April 4 at Brazos Park.
“I think it's important that we come here and show our support or at least vote,” environmental science sophomore Katherine Atkins said. “So that way, the student body representatives do represent the actual student body.”
