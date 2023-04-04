 Skip to main content
Photos: Students await, celebrate election results at Party After The Polls

Attendees dance during Party After The Polls on April 4 at Brazos Park. Student senators came to the event after their Student Senate meeting.

Anticipation ran through UTA’s former and incoming leaders as students awaited the results of the 2023 campus elections. 

UTA Ambassadors hosted the annual Party After The Polls on April 4 at Brazos Park. 

“I think it's important that we come here and show our support or at least vote,” environmental science sophomore Katherine Atkins said. “So that way, the student body representatives do represent the actual student body.” 

Student Body President Daniela Pedraja, left, and former Mr. UTA David Nguyen, middle, and candidate Angel Hernandez hug during Party After The Polls on April 4 at Brazos Park. Voting was held in the University Center Art Gallery, as well as online, from April 3 to 4.
Nursing sophomore Tamia Stockett dances during Party After The Polls on April 4 at Brazos Park. Music played throughout the event as votes were counted.
Attendees gather as they wait for results during Party After The Polls on April 4 at Brazos Park. A poster with tallied votes stood on stage after the winners were announced.
Daniela Pedraja, former Speaker of the Senate, gets announced as Student Body president during Party After The Polls on April 4 at Brazos Park. Friends surrounded Pedraja as she was announced.
Public health sophomore Destiny Aladeyelu records the results during Party After The Polls on April 4 at Brazos Park. Aladeyelu was elected to her second term as a UTA Ambassador.
Environmental science sophomore Katherine Atkins dances during Party After The Polls on April 4 at Brazos Park. Atkins said she encourages students to show their support or at least vote in student elections.
Attendees dance during Party After The Polls on April 4 at Brazos Park. Food, games and music filled the event.
