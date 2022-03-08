Photos: Softball team falls to Stephen F. Austin State University on International Women's Day

The Mavericks head to the dugouts after warmups during a game against Stephen F. Austin State University on March 8 at Allan Saxe Field. The players wore International Women’s Day shirts during warmups in celebration of the holiday.
Maverick infielders gather at the pitcher's mound during game against Stephen F. Austin State University on March 8 at Allan Saxe Field. UTA lost the game, which moved their current season record to 6-8.
The Mavericks bench cheers for a pitch during game against Stephen F. Austin State University on March 8 at Allan Saxe Field. UTA only recorded one hit during this game by graduate catcher Courtney Ogle.
Junior outfielder Reagan Hukill launches the ball at home plate during game against Stephen F. Austin State University on March 8 at Allan Saxe Field. Last season Hukill started all 51 games for the Mavericks.
Graduate third baseman KJ Murphy celebrates out during game against Stephen F. Austin State University on March 8 at Allan Saxe Field. Murphy was an All-Sun Belt first-team and NFCA All-Region first-team in the 2020-2021 season.
