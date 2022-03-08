The Mavericks fell short in a shut out to Stephen F. Austin State University 2-0 on March 8 at Allan Saxe Field. The team wore brightly colored tie-dye shirts in honor of International Women's Day. 

With multiple players being struck out before they could step off home plate from at bat, UTA's lone hit in the game came from graduate catcher Courtney Ogle in the bottom of the seventh inning. 

Photos: Softball team falls to Stephen F. Austin State University on International Women's Day

The Mavericks head to the dugouts after warmups during a game against Stephen F. Austin State University on March 8 at Allan Saxe Field. The players wore International Women’s Day shirts during warmups in celebration of the holiday.

 
Maverick infielders gather at the pitcher's mound during game against Stephen F. Austin State University on March 8 at Allan Saxe Field. UTA lost the game, which moved their current season record to 6-8.

 
The Mavericks bench cheers for a pitch during game against Stephen F. Austin State University on March 8 at Allan Saxe Field. UTA only recorded one hit during this game by graduate catcher Courtney Ogle.

 
Sophomore second baseman Jessica Carreon lines up a throw during game against Stephen F. Austin State University on March 8 at Allan Saxe Field. Carreon recorded one putout for the Mavericks.

 
Graduate third baseman KJ Murphy hits the ball during game against Stephen F. Austin State University on March 8 at Allan Saxe Field. Murphy has 16 total hits this season.
Junior outfielder Reagan Hukill launches the ball at home plate during game against Stephen F. Austin State University on March 8 at Allan Saxe Field. Last season Hukill started all 51 games for the Mavericks.
Senior catcher Sophie Wideman throws the ball to pitcher during a game against Stephen F. Austin State University on March 8 at Allan Saxe Field. Wideman has recorded 24 putouts so far this season.
Graduate third baseman KJ Murphy celebrates out during game against Stephen F. Austin State University on March 8 at Allan Saxe Field. Murphy was an All-Sun Belt first-team and NFCA All-Region first-team in the 2020-2021 season.

 
