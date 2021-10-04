Over the weekend, live music played at over 18 local venues all across Arlington during the first Ramblin’ Roads Music Festival.

Musical performances included genres like rock, country, blues, Latin and jazz. Attendees had a variety of options when deciding what bands to see during the festival's three-day run.

Photos: Ramblin’ Roads Music Festival fills Arlington with diverse blend of live music

Local band Able Delilah performs during the Ramblin' Roads Music Festival on Oct. 1 at the Old School Pizza Tavern in Arlington. The band was established in 2017.
Photos: Ramblin’ Roads Music Festival fills Arlington with diverse blend of live music

Samson Robinson, Able Delilah's lead vocalist, performs during the Ramblin' Roads Music Festival on Oct. 1 at the Old School Pizza Tavern in Arlington. Before Able Delilah was established, Robinson and Kane Vinson, the band's other lead vocalist, had been writing music together since 2012. 
Photos: Ramblin’ Roads Music Festival fills Arlington with diverse blend of live music

Jesse Stratton Band performs during the Ramblin' Roads Music Festival on Oct. 2 at the Levitt Pavilion in Arlington. The festival had over 18 venues including the pavilion.
Photos: Ramblin’ Roads Music Festival fills Arlington with diverse blend of live music

A Jesse Stratton Band member performs during the Ramblin' Roads Music Festival on Oct. 2 at the Levitt Pavilion in Arlington. The band released a new album Oct. 1.
Photos: Ramblin’ Roads Music Festival fills Arlington with diverse blend of live music

Members of Jesse Stratton Band perform during the Ramblin' Roads Music Festival on Oct. 2 at the Levitt Pavilion in Arlington. Stratton is the lead vocalist in the band and also plays guitar, the harmonica and saxophone.
Photos: Ramblin’ Roads Music Festival fills Arlington with diverse blend of live music

A case displays the performing band's name during the Ramblin' Roads Music Festival on Oct. 2 at the Levitt Pavilion in Arlington. The Jesse Stratton Band formed in 2014.
Photos: Ramblin’ Roads Music Festival fills Arlington with diverse blend of live music

Igimèji plays during the Ramblin' Roads Music Festival on Oct. 2 at Create Arlington. The two lead vocalists, Kayla Scales and Oladipo Oyediran, started creating music together fall 2016.
Photos: Ramblin’ Roads Music Festival fills Arlington with diverse blend of live music

Kayla Scales, Igimèji's lead vocalist and UTA alumna, sings during the Ramblin' Roads Music Festival on Oct. 2 at Create Arlington. Scales said she had a lot of fun performing at the festival. 
Photos: Ramblin’ Roads Music Festival fills Arlington with diverse blend of live music

Oladipo Oyediran, Igimèji's guitarist and UTA alumnus, strums his guitar during the Ramblin' Roads Music Festival on Oct. 2 at Create Arlington. Oyediran said the band performs all over Arlington.
Photos: Ramblin’ Roads Music Festival fills Arlington with diverse blend of live music

A crowd applauds the band Igimèji during the Ramblin' Roads Music Festival on Oct. 2 at Create Arlington. The festival ran from Oct. 1 to 3.

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments