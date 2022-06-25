Photos: Protesters take to the streets following Supreme Court decision

Fort Worth resident Tammy Gomez, 59, chants alongside protesters in her car during a We Won’t Go Back protest June 25 in downtown Fort Worth. Gomez’s mother honked the car horn in support as protesters made their way through their path.

We won’t go back

We won’t go back

We won’t go back

Protesters gathered outside the Tarrant County Courthouse on Saturday during a We Won't Go Back protest in Fort Worth.

On Friday, the supreme court overruled Roe v. Wade, a precedent that stood for over 50 years. This will lead to a trigger law in Texas that will go into effect in 30 days, where doctors could face life sentences and $100,000 charges if they were to perform an abortion.

Event organizer Zoe Seymore said she created an accessible place where individuals could express their anger and frustration in hopes of encouraging change.

“This affects so much more than just having the choice to have an abortion, it's about my body,” Houston resident Kimberly Vinson, 20, said. “It's about our choices to do whatever we please with our bodies.”

Photos: Protesters take to the streets following Supreme Court decision

Saginaw resident Jaci Gay-Jackson, 20, shouts on the steps of Tarrant County Courthouse during a We Won’t Go Back protest June 25 in downtown Fort Worth. A bible should not define the rights of our country, Jackson said.
Photos: Protesters take to the streets following Supreme Court decision

Fort Worth resident Corrianna Cox, 14, stands with protestors with paint across her body during a We Won’t Go Back protest June 25 in downtown Fort Worth. Cox said this is a serious problem and she feels like the rights of humans have been taken.
Photos: Protesters take to the streets following Supreme Court decision

Women's rights protesters gather outside Tarrant County Courthouse during a We Won’t Go Back protest June 25 in downtown Fort Worth. Citizens came with signs and chants as they marched through the streets.
Photos: Protesters take to the streets following Supreme Court decision

Richland Hills resident Katie Anderson, 35, shouts during a We Won’t Go Back protest June 25 in downtown Fort Worth. Anderson brought her two daughters with her so they knew how important this is, she said.
Photos: Protesters take to the streets following Supreme Court decision

Protestors listen to guest speakers outside of Tarrant County Courthouse during a We Won’t Go Back protest June 25 in downtown Fort Worth. The protest consisted of speeches from event organizers and various guests then concluded with a march through the streets of downtown.
Photos: Protesters take to the streets following Supreme Court decision

Fort worth resident Margie Gomez, 78, raises a fist out of her car window during a We Won’t Go Back protest June 25 in downtown Fort Worth. Margie and her daughter Tammy Gomez, 59, were stopped during traffic by the protest and honked and shouted in support as protestors passed.
Photos: Protesters take to the streets following Supreme Court decision

Psychology junior Emily Catlin, left, and her father Arlington resident Jeff Catlin, 52, shout outside of Tarrant County Courthouse during a We Won’t Go Back protest June 25 in downtown Fort Worth. Emily said she came to the protest because she doesn’t want to live in a world where her body is controlled by Christian ideals, men and laws. 
Photos: Protesters take to the streets following Supreme Court decision

Protestors walk the streets of Sundance Square during a We Won’t Go Back protest June 25 in downtown Fort Worth. Fort Worth resident Maya Perez, 16, who aided in organizing the protest, said about 600 people RSVP’d to join.
Photos: Protesters take to the streets following Supreme Court decision

Protestors chant during a We Won’t Go Back protest June 25 in downtown Fort Worth. Several chants rang out throughout the march, including the event name, “We won't go back.”
Photos: Protesters take to the streets following Supreme Court decision

A counter-protester states his beliefs to protestors during a We Won’t Go Back protest June 25 in downtown Fort Worth. Organizers of the protest instructed participants to not argue or get violent with any counter-protestors.
Photos: Protesters take to the streets following Supreme Court decision

Richardson resident Ruth Berg, 23, writes a sign on the back of Waco resident Andreina Coronado, 23, during a We Won’t Go Back protest June 25 in downtown Fort Worth. Berg said she is writing “Mother by choice” and that while she decided to keep her current 10-month-old child, she couldn’t have imagined not having the option to choose when she found out she was pregnant.
Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments