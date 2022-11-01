Photos: Pride at UTA: Campus celebrates LGBTQ+ community

Biology sophomore Roscoe Raygoza waits for his leg to be painted during the National Coming Out Day Festival on Oct. 11 at Brazos Park. Having resources for students to utilize is important for those who don't have support at home, Raygoza said.
Rainbow colored posters, stickers and pins decorated the campus in October to celebrate Pride Month at UTA. The LGBTQ+ Program hosted an array of events throughout the month, including a drag show, comedy show to a National Coming Out Day Festival.
UTA’s first Pride events happened roughly 12 years ago, LGBTQ+ Program Coordinator Josh Mackrill previously told The Shorthorn. In 2019, the university turned the originally week-long celebration into Pride Month.
The focus of the month-long celebration was to intentionally celebrate the diversity of sexuality and gender identities on campus. The program offered in-person and virtual events, which included guest speakers, lunches, educational events and giveaways.
