Photos: Pride at UTA: Campus celebrates LGBTQ+ community

Pride at UTA: Campus celebrates LGBTQ+ community

Kiana Lee performs during the UTA Drag Show on Oct. 25 in the Rosebud Theater. Lee opened as the show’s host then co-hosted with her drag daughter, Lady Monroe, in the second half.

Rainbow colored posters, stickers and pins decorated the campus in October to celebrate Pride Month at UTA. The LGBTQ+ Program hosted an array of events throughout the month, including a drag show, comedy show to a National Coming Out Day Festival. 

UTA’s first Pride events happened roughly 12 years ago, LGBTQ+ Program Coordinator Josh Mackrill previously told The Shorthorn. In 2019, the university turned the originally week-long celebration into Pride Month. 

The focus of the month-long celebration was to intentionally celebrate the diversity of sexuality and gender identities on campus. The program offered in-person and virtual events, which included guest speakers, lunches, educational events and giveaways. 

Photos: Students celebrate National Coming Out Day loud and proud

Biology sophomore Roscoe Raygoza waits for his leg to be painted during the National Coming Out Day Festival on Oct. 11 at Brazos Park. Having resources for students to utilize is important for those who don't have support at home, Raygoza said.
Coming out on stage: LGBTQ+ Program hosts comedian for Pride Month at UTA

Comedian Irene Tu introduces herself during the Laugh Out Loud comedy show Oct. 19 in the Rosebud Theatre. Tu is an Los Angeles-based comedian who brings humor to the Asian and lesbian perspective.
Photos: Students celebrate National Coming Out Day loud and proud

Flyers and stickers lay on a table for attendees to grab during the National Coming Out Day Festival on Oct. 11 at Brazos Park. Tables lined the turf with information, merch and activities.
Pride at UTA: Campus celebrates LGBTQ+ community

Lady Monroe performs during the UTA Drag Show on Oct. 25 in the Rosebud Theater. Monroe strutted off stage, circling the crowd and interacting with attendees before finishing the number back on stage.
