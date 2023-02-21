 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photos: Polar Bear Plunge dares students to test the waters

Polar Bear Plunge dares students to test the waters

Students jump into the pool during the Polar Bear Plunge on Feb. 21 at the Maverick Activities Center pool. Groups of students all jumped together in ten-minute increments.

Just as the weather begins to warm up, participants brave the cold waters of the annual Polar Bear Plunge. 

As music sang through the speakers, attendees bundled up with a cup of hot chocolate and a free t-shirt after their jump. 

The tradition began in 2011 as a way to fundraise for the Special Olympics of Texas but shifted closer to campus, bringing donations in for the Maverick Pantry.

@MarilynSchoneb1

photo-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Polar Bear Plunge dares students to test the waters

Kinesiology senior Abril Patino, center, dips her toe into the pool during the Polar Bear Plunge on Feb. 21 at the Maverick Activities Center pool. Patino said dipping her toe in before jumping got her in the mindset to take on the cold waters.
Polar Bear Plunge dares students to test the waters

Bilingual education sophomore Leslie Duarte reacts to the cold water during the Polar Bear Plunge on Feb. 21 at the Maverick Activities Center pool. Duarte came to the event to try new things with her Greek sister.
Polar Bear Plunge dares students to test the waters

Public health junior Kalex Robledo dances in the pool during the Polar Bear Plunge on Feb. 21 at the Maverick Activities Center pool. Robledo said that despite being a lifeguard, she doesn’t like water, so this challenged her.
Polar Bear Plunge dares students to test the waters

Polar plunge T-shirts rest for participants during the Polar Bear Plunge on Feb. 21 at the Maverick Activities Center pool. The free shirts were given out to attendees along with hot chocolate. 
Polar Bear Plunge dares students to test the waters

Geology senior Makena Loveland dances during the Polar Bear Plunge on Feb. 21 at the Maverick Activities Center pool. Loveland has worked at the pool for the past two and a half years and wanted to participate in the tradition.
Polar Bear Plunge dares students to test the waters

Accounting sophomore Alexander Mendez pours himself hot chocolate during the Polar Bear Plunge on Feb. 21 at the Maverick Activities Center pool. Mendez initially came to the event to jump in but got sick, so he just watched his friends participate.
Polar Bear Plunge dares students to test the waters

Civil engineer sophomore Jessie Martinez, center, swims with friends during the Polar Bear Plunge on Feb. 21 at the Maverick Activities Center pool. Martinez said he came to the event because he never tried the ice bath challenge, so he wanted to try it.
Load comments