Photos: Polar Bear Plunge dares students to test the waters

Bilingual education sophomore Leslie Duarte reacts to the cold water during the Polar Bear Plunge on Feb. 21 at the Maverick Activities Center pool. Duarte came to the event to try new things with her Greek sister.
Kinesiology senior Abril Patino, center, dips her toe into the pool during the Polar Bear Plunge on Feb. 21 at the Maverick Activities Center pool. Patino said dipping her toe in before jumping got her in the mindset to take on the cold waters.
Public health junior Kalex Robledo dances in the pool during the Polar Bear Plunge on Feb. 21 at the Maverick Activities Center pool. Robledo said that despite being a lifeguard, she doesn’t like water, so this challenged her.
Geology senior Makena Loveland dances during the Polar Bear Plunge on Feb. 21 at the Maverick Activities Center pool. Loveland has worked at the pool for the past two and a half years and wanted to participate in the tradition.
Accounting sophomore Alexander Mendez pours himself hot chocolate during the Polar Bear Plunge on Feb. 21 at the Maverick Activities Center pool. Mendez initially came to the event to jump in but got sick, so he just watched his friends participate.
Civil engineer sophomore Jessie Martinez, center, swims with friends during the Polar Bear Plunge on Feb. 21 at the Maverick Activities Center pool. Martinez said he came to the event because he never tried the ice bath challenge, so he wanted to try it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.