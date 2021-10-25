Parent and Family Weekend allows students to step back, unwind while spending time with loved ones

Arlington resident Phoenix Sichta, 4, paints a smile on his pumpkin at the Maverick Family Tailgate and Family Awards on Oct. 23 at Brazos Park. Families were taken on tours around the different colleges on campus.

Students and their families came together on campus and in downtown Arlington to enjoy Parent and Family Weekend from Oct. 22 to 24. Attendees were able to explore downtown and visit AT&T stadium.

Saturday featured a tailgate with live music and pumpkin painting before the volleyball team faced Coastal Carolina University at College Park Center. 

Plano resident Cherie Alvarez, 47, paints the UTA logo on a pumpkin at the Maverick Family Tailgate and Family Awards on Oct. 23 at Brazos Park. Attendees were welcome to watch the Movin' Mavs participate in the DK3 National 3-on-3 Championships at the Maverick Activities Center.

 
Annual Parent and Family Weekend returns to UTA after hiatus, more than doubles attendance goal

Galveston residents Vera Sourada, left, 75, and Lea Fistien, 48, watch performances at the Maverick Family Tailgate and Family Awards Oct. 23 at Brazos Park. The last Parent and Family Weekend took place in 2019.
Attendees paint designs on pumpkins at the Maverick Family Tailgate and Family Awards on Oct. 23 at Brazos Park. The event has been in the works since August. 

 
Attendees watch winners receiving awards and scholarships on stage at the Maverick Family Tailgate and Family Awards on Oct. 23 at Brazos Park. About 150 families participated in the event with over 500 individuals participants. 
Social work sophomore Erin Dennis receives an $800 scholarship from the Maverick Parent and Family Association at the Maverick Family Tailgate and Family Awards on Oct. 23 at Brazos Park. Parent and Family Services is a program at UTA that helps ease families and new students into campus life.
Liam Rhodes, social work junior and Mr. UTA, left, and Safa Sheikh, public health senior and Ms. UTA, approach the stage at the Maverick Family Tailgate and Family Awards on Oct. 23 at Brazos Park. Parent and Family Weekend is a time for students and families to experience the Maverick spirit. 
Painted pumpkins pictured at the Maverick Family Tailgate and Family Awards on Oct. 23 at Brazos Park. Families were treated to discounts at local businesses such as Legal Draft Beer, Lone Star Axe Throwing and Cartel Taco Bar on Oct. 22 in downtown Arlington. 
Architecture freshman Mary Goss receives a glass pumpkin in a raffle at the Maverick Family Tailgate and Family Awards on Oct. 23 at Brazos Park. Awards were handed out for those who traveled the farthest, the oldest attendee and the most spirited family at the tailgate. 
Adam Sichta, director of Global Engagement, paints pumpkins with daughter Amaya Sichta, 2, middle, and son Phoenix Sichta, 4, right, at the Parent and Family Weekend Tailgate on Oct. 23 at Brazos Park. Attendees were given paint and brushes to decorate their own pumpkins. 
Pranesh Aswath, interim provost and vice president of Academic Affairs, speaks to students and their families at the Maverick Family Tailgate and Family Awards on Oct. 23 at Brazos Park. This weekend was the 13th annual Parent and Family Weekend. 
The Inspiration Band vocalist Tia Sharee sings at the Parent and Family Weekend Tailgate on Oct. 23 at Brazos Park. The Inspiration Band is a nine-piece cover band made up of four vocalists and five instruments. 
Pumpkins pictured at the Maverick Family Tailgate and Family Awards on Oct. 23 at Brazos Park. The UTA Planetarium held a special show along with a rooftop tour for Parent and Family Weekend on Oct. 22. 
Tia Sharee, The Inspiration Band vocalist, sings "Mustang Sally" alongside Blaze at the Maverick Family Tailgate and Family Awards on Oct. 23 at Brazos Park. Sharee joined The Inspiration Band last year after moving from Philadelphia. 
UTA Cheer leads the crowd in the UTA fight song at the Maverick Family Tailgate and Family Awards on Oct. 23 at Brazos Park. UTA Cheer were accompanied by other spirit groups such as the Dance Team, Wranglers and mascot Blaze. 
