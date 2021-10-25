Students and their families came together on campus and in downtown Arlington to enjoy Parent and Family Weekend from Oct. 22 to 24. Attendees were able to explore downtown and visit AT&T stadium.
Saturday featured a tailgate with live music and pumpkin painting before the volleyball team faced Coastal Carolina University at College Park Center.
