Photos: Opal Lee marches alongside hundreds to celebrate Juneteenth becoming a national holiday

Hundreds of people march with Opal Lee on South Freeway during a Juneteenth celebration June 19 in Fort Worth. All across the country, people walked together with Opal Lee in their own cities and time zones. 

94-year-old activist, Opal Lee marched 2 1/2-miles to raise the Juneteenth flag at the Tarrant County Courthouse on Saturday in Fort Worth.

Starting at 10 a.m., hundreds gathered to march alongside Lee in celebration of Juneteenth, which was made an official federal holiday by President Joe Biden on Thursday. Lee never sat down throughout the march but instead took frequent rest breaks while standing. Music and chants accompanied the crowd along their way through the streets.

Tarrant County officials approved the raising of the Juneteenth flag for the first time since 1976, which was the last time a special flag flew over the courthouse. 

Opal Lee wipes sweat from her face as she and hundreds of others march 2 1/2-miles during a Juneteenth celebration June 19 in Fort Worth. After Opal's Walk Caravan, a festival took place at Panther Island Pavilion. 
A crowd passes on 15th Street during a Juneteenth celebration June 19 in Forth Worth. People sang while making their way to the Tarrant County Courthouse.
Fort Worth resident Ashton Smith holds the Texas flag behind his head during a Juneteenth celebration June 19 in Forth Worth. The Texas flag is significant to Smith because he said it represents freedom. 
Fort Worth resident Tionea Jacobs, left, and Watagua resident Ariyana Friels sing with the crowd during a Juneteenth celebration June 19 in Fort Worth. The participants sang "This Little Light of Mine" and "Wade in the Water" on their march. 
A march caravan stops on Vickery Boulevard while Opal Lee takes a momentary rest during a Juneteenth celebration June 19 in Fort Worth. Juneteenth is now a federal holiday after 155 years of being celebrated. 
Susie Cortez presents a portrait of Opal Lee at the Tarrant County Courthouse during a Juneteenth celebration June 19 in Fort Worth. Lee has been working and leading local Juneteenth events for over 40 years, granting her the title “Grandmother of Juneteenth.”
Spectators listen to the live performances by the Fort Worth Opera during a Juneteenth celebration June 19 in Forth Worth. Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration that represents the end of slavery in the United States. 
Opal Lee gives a speech during a Juneteenth celebration June 19 in Forth Worth. Lee is 94 years old and is known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.”
Flag raisers prepare to fly the Juneteenth flag in front of the Tarrant County Courthouse during a Juneteenth celebration June 19 in Forth Worth. After the approval of the Tarrant County leaders, the Juneteenth flag was raised for the first time in front of the Tarrant County Courthouse. 
The Juneteenth flag presides in front of the Tarrant County Courthouse after a Juneteenth celebration June 19 in Fort Worth. The Juneteenth flag was created in 1997 by activist Ben Haith. 
