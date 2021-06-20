Photos: Opal Lee marches alongside hundreds to celebrate Juneteenth becoming a national holiday

94-year-old activist, Opal Lee marched 2 1/2-miles to raise the Juneteenth flag at the Tarrant County Courthouse on Saturday in Fort Worth.
Starting at 10 a.m., hundreds gathered to march alongside Lee in celebration of Juneteenth, which was made an official federal holiday by President Joe Biden on Thursday. Lee never sat down throughout the march but instead took frequent rest breaks while standing. Music and chants accompanied the crowd along their way through the streets.
Tarrant County officials approved the raising of the Juneteenth flag for the first time since 1976, which was the last time a special flag flew over the courthouse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.