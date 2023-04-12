Photos: One Night In Asia celebrates culture through performance

The Japanese Culture Society pose after their performance during One Night in Asia on April 11 at the University Center’s Rio Grande Ballroom. The group performed "Happy Accident" by Vorapat and First Anuwat.
Vietnamese Student Association members laugh after their performance during One Night in Asia on April 11 at the University Center’s Rio Grande Ballroom. The group finished their third and last performance of the night.
The Chinese Culture and Language Association lifts a dancer during One Night in Asia on April 10 at the University Center’s Rio Grande Ballroom. The Office of Cultural Engagement and Social Change, along with Student Affairs, hosted the annual event.
Architecture freshman Aiden Lee performs with a diabolo during One Night in Asia on April 11 at the University Center’s Rio Grande Ballroom. The diabolo is also referred to as a Chinese yo-yo and originated around a thousand years ago.
Members of the Japanese Culture Society pose during their performance during One Night in Asia on April 11 at the University Center’s Rio Grande Ballroom. The Japanese Culture Society performed among other organizations such as the Vietnamese Student Association, the Chinese Culture and Language Association, and the Thai, Lao and Cambodian Association.
Traditional costumes and cultural music met at the annual One Night in Asia event April 11 at the University Center’s Rio Grande Ballroom.
The Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change teamed up with Student Affairs to host the event in celebration of Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Heritage Month.
The Japanese Culture Society, the Vietnamese Student Association, the Chinese Culture and Language Association, and the Thai, Lao and Cambodian Association performed at the event. Attendees could enjoy food, win prizes and learn about different Asian cultures across campus.
