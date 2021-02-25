Photos: Multiple fire and police departments respond to a five-alarm fire in Richland Hills

Bystanders watch as Fort Worth and Bedford firefighters work to extinguish a five-alarm fire at the Advanced Foam Recycling center Feb. 25 in Richland Hills, Texas. About 125 fire personnel responded to the scene to help with the large fire.
Fort Worth firefighters work to extinguish a five-alarm fire at the Advanced Foam Recycling center Feb. 25 in Richland Hills, Texas. Fire and police departments were dispatched at 12:34 p.m. to the scene of the structure fire.
Haltom City firefighters battle a five-alarm fire at the Advanced Foam Recycling center Feb. 25 in Richland Hills, Texas. Over 125 fire personnel from eight different departments responded to the blaze.
Fort Worth and Haltom City firefighters work to extinguish a five-alarm fire at the Advanced Foam Recycling center Feb. 25 in Richland Hills, Texas. Crews were able to contain the fire to the initial structure but continued into the night to extinguish the blaze.
Haltom City firefighters signal to crew members down a ladder during a five-alarm fire at the Advanced Foam Recycling center Feb. 25 in Richland Hills, Texas. Over 125 fire personnel from local agencies responded to the large industrial fire.
A Fort Worth firefighter stands on a ladder during a five-alarm fire at the Advanced Foam Recycling center Feb. 25 in Richland Hills, Texas. The Richland Hills Fire Department was assisted at the scene with several other fire departments including Fort Worth, North Richland Hills and Grapevine.
Fort Worth firefighters use a cannon to spray water during a five-alarm fire at the Advanced Foam Recycling center Feb. 25 in Richland Hills, Texas. At least three people were injured in the fire, with one self-transporting to a local hospital.
Over 125 fire personnel with several local fire departments responded to a five-alarm fire at the Advanced Foam Recycling center in Richland Hills, Texas. Shortly after noon Thursday, firefighters and police were dispatched to the scene of a fire at an industrial area.
At least three people were injured in the fire, including one person who self-transported to a local hospital before emergency crews arrived at the scene.
"Before fire and police arrived on scene, everyone had evacuated from the building, and there was no one that needed to be evacuated," said Sheena McEachran, Richland Hills Police captain and public information officer.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the initial building but were working into the night to extinguish the fire entirely. Part of the roof had collapsed along with some exterior walls.
