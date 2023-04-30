Photos: Men's tennis wins first conference tournament since 2016

Assistant coach Gonzalo Morell gets water poured on him during UTA’s celebration of the Western Athletic Conference final win April 29 at the Arlington Tennis Center. The team won 4-0 to automatically qualify for the NCAA tournament.
Freshman Dante Teramo serves the ball during the Western Athletic Conference final April 29 at the Arlington Tennis Center. Teramo’s singles match was left unfinished since his team was able to secure a win before it ended.
Freshman Dante Teramo prepares for a forehand return during the Western Athletic Conference final April 29 at the Arlington Tennis Center. Teramo won in doubles, 6-3, along with teammate Santiago Giamichelle.
Players and coaches rush toward sophomore Anton Shepp after he won the deciding match during the Western Athletic Conference final April 29 at the Arlington Tennis Center. The men’s team swept the final against Abilene Christian University 4-0.
Players Mav up while celebrating their championship victory during the Western Athletic Conference final April 29 at the Arlington Tennis Center. The team came into the tournament as the No. 1 seed and swept both matches.
Freshman Joan Torres Espinosa celebrates after winning a set during the Western Athletic Conference final April 29 at the Arlington Tennis Center. Espinosa won 6-0, 6-2 to secure the first singles point for UTA.
Senior Solano Caffarena serves during the Western Athletic Conference final April 29 at the Arlington Tennis Center. Caffarena was down in the second set of his singles match as UTA already secured the victory.
Sophomore Anton Shepp hits a forehand return during the Western Athletic Conference final April 29 at the Arlington Tennis Center. Shepp won his singles match on the day and was down in the unfinished doubles match.
Freshman Lachlan Robertson anticipates the ball during the Western Athletic Conference final April 29 at the Arlington Tennis Center. Robertson participated in both doubles and singles matches in the final against Abilene Christian University.
Sophomore Anton Shepp places the championship sticker on the tournament bracket during the Western Athletic Conference final April 29 at the Arlington Tennis Center. The men’s team will compete in the NCAA Tournament in Orlando, Florida.
Sweeping away its competition, the UTA men’s tennis team booked its ticket to the NCAA Tournament by defeating Abilene Christian University 4-0 on April 29.
From the jump, the team got a great start with two victories in doubles matches. Freshmen Santiago Giamichelle and Dante Teramo won 6-3, while freshmen Lachlan Robertson and Joan Torres Espinosa, who won 6-2.
UTA carried the momentum from doubles into singles matches, winning all the matches in straight sets. The team stormed the court as sophomore Anton Shepp won his match, which was followed by a trophy ceremony to cap off a victorious afternoon for the team.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.