Photos: Men's basketball team sweeps two-game series against Arkansas State University

Head coach Chris Ogden poses for a picture with basketball team seniors before a game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 27 at College Park Center. UTA celebrated the seniors before the final game of the regular season.
Senior forward LazaroRojas reaches for the ball at tipoff during a game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 27 at College Park Center. Saturday marked Rojas's second game back after a 13-game absence due to an injury.
The men's basketball team talks coming back from a timeout during a game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 27 at College Park Center. Saturday's game was the second time all season the Mavericks had all 16 players on the roster available.
Sophomore forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu shoots a free throw during a game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 27 at College Park Center. The Mavericks will begin the Sun Belt Tournament on Mar. 5 in Pensacola, Florida.
Senior guard Davis Steelman, left, and sophomore forward Grayson Carter play defense during a game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 27 at College Park Center. The Mavericks beat the Red Wolves in both games this weekend.
Head coach Chris Ogden watches the men's basketball team during a game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 27 at College Park Center. Saturday's win improved UTA's record to 13-12 overall and 9-8 in conference play.
Sophomore forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu secures an offensive rebound during a game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 27 at College Park Center. Akobundu-Ehiogu recorded seven rebounds in the game.
Sophomore guard Nicolas Elame looks to pass the ball during a game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 26 at College Park Center. Elame had one steal and assist during this game, helping lead the Mavericks to a victory.
