Photos: Men's basketball team sweeps two-game series against Arkansas State University

Junior forward Jordan Phillips drives the ball during a game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 26 at College Park Center. Phillips scored four points in the 73-71 win. 

The men's basketball team beat Arkansas State University in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday.

Saturday's game marked the end of the regular season. UTA honored senior guard Davis Steelman, senior forward Lazaro Rojas and manager Jacob Mahjaub during a Senior Day pregame ceremony. 

The Mavericks will begin the Sun Belt Tournament on Mar. 5 in Pensacola, Florida.

Head coach Chris Ogden poses for a picture with basketball team seniors before a game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 27 at College Park Center. UTA celebrated the seniors before the final game of the regular season.
Senior forward Lazaro Rojas reaches for the ball at tipoff during a game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 27 at College Park Center. Saturday marked Rojas's second game back after a 13-game absence due to an injury.
The men's basketball team talks coming back from a timeout during a game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 27 at College Park Center. Saturday's game was the second time all season the Mavericks had all 16 players on the roster available.
Sophomore forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu shoots a free throw during a game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 27 at College Park Center. The Mavericks will begin the Sun Belt Tournament on Mar. 5 in Pensacola, Florida.  
Sophomore forward Grayson Carter attempts a block during a game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 27 at College Park Center. Carter recorded five points and one rebound in the game.
Lazar Grbovic, Arkansas State University freshman forward, holds onto the ball during a game Feb. 27 at College Park Center. The Mavericks secured a 64-56 win over the Red Wolves on senior day. 
Senior guard Davis Steelman, left, and sophomore forward Grayson Carter play defense during a game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 27 at College Park Center. The Mavericks beat the Red Wolves in both games this weekend. 
Head coach Chris Ogden watches the men's basketball team during a game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 27 at College Park Center. Saturday's win improved UTA's record to 13-12 overall and 9-8 in conference play.
Sophomore forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu secures an offensive rebound during a game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 27 at College Park Center. Akobundu-Ehiogu recorded seven rebounds in the game.
Junior guard Shahada Wells lays up the ball during a game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 26 at College Park Center. Wells recorded a season high seven assists during the game. 
Sophomore guard Sam Griffin defends during a game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 26 at College Park Center. Griffin helped the Mavericks to a win scoring 11 points during the game. 
Junior forward Jordan Phillips grabs a rebound during a game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 26 at College Park Center. Phillips scored four points during the game.
Sophomore forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu dunks the ball during a game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 26 at College Park Center. Akobundu-Ehiogu scored six points during this game. 
Sophomore guard Nicolas Elame looks to pass the ball during a game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 26 at College Park Center. Elame had one steal and assist during this game, helping lead the Mavericks to a victory. 
